College Football Playoff and Bowl Games: New Year's Schedule, How to Watch, Betting Odds

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

College Football Playoff and Bowl Games: New Year's Schedule, How to Watch, Betting Odds

There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, starting with a five-game slate on Tuesday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.

College Football Bowl Schedule This New Year's

December 31st

FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Tuesday, December 31st. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for tomorrow's games.

ReliaQuest Bowl

  • Matchup: Alabama vs. Michigan
  • Location: Tampa, FL
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Alabama
@
Michigan
Dec 31 5:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

  • Matchup: Louisville vs. Washington
  • Location: El Paso, TX
  • Channel: CBS
  • Time: 2 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Louisville
@
Washington
Dec 31 7:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

  • Matchup: South Carolina vs. Illinois
  • Location: Orlando, FL
  • Channel: ABC
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

South Carolina
@
Illinois
Dec 31 8:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Kinder's Texas Bowl

  • Matchup: Baylor vs. LSU
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Baylor
@
LSU
Dec 31 8:30pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinals)

  • Matchup: Penn State vs. Boise State
  • Location: Glendale, AZ
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Penn State
@
Boise State
Jan 1 12:30am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out the best bets and props for Penn State vs. Boise State.

January 1st

The action continues on Wednesday, New Year's Day, with three College Football Playoff Quarterfinals games on the schedule and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Wednesday's games and current odds.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

  • Matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Atlanta, GA
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Texas
@
Arizona State
Jan 1 6:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out the best bets and props for Texas vs. Arizona State.

Rose Bowl

  • Matchup: Ohio State vs. Oregon
  • Location: Pasadena, CA
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Ohio State
@
Oregon
Jan 1 10:00pm UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Check out the best bets and props for Ohio State vs. Oregon.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

  • Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
  • Location: New Orleans, LA
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline

Spread

Total Match Points

Notre Dame
@
Georgia
Jan 2 1:45am UTCMore odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.

