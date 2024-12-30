College Football Playoff and Bowl Games: New Year's Schedule, How to Watch, Betting Odds
There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, starting with a five-game slate on Tuesday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.
College Football Bowl Schedule This New Year's
December 31st
FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Tuesday, December 31st. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for tomorrow's games.
ReliaQuest Bowl
- Matchup: Alabama vs. Michigan
- Location: Tampa, FL
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
- Matchup: Louisville vs. Washington
- Location: El Paso, TX
- Channel: CBS
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
- Matchup: South Carolina vs. Illinois
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Channel: ABC
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Kinder's Texas Bowl
- Matchup: Baylor vs. LSU
- Location: Houston, TX
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinals)
- Matchup: Penn State vs. Boise State
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Check out the best bets and props for Penn State vs. Boise State.
January 1st
The action continues on Wednesday, New Year's Day, with three College Football Playoff Quarterfinals games on the schedule and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Wednesday's games and current odds.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
- Matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Check out the best bets and props for Texas vs. Arizona State.
Rose Bowl
- Matchup: Ohio State vs. Oregon
- Location: Pasadena, CA
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
Check out the best bets and props for Ohio State vs. Oregon.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
- Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Georgia
- Location: New Orleans, LA
- Channel: ESPN
- Time: 8:45 p.m. ET
Moneyline
Spread
Total Match Points
You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.
