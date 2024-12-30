College Football Playoff and Bowl Games: New Year's Schedule, How to Watch, Betting Odds

There's a packed schedule of NCAAF bowl games on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, starting with a five-game slate on Tuesday. Check out who's playing, how to watch, and the current betting odds for each game below.

College Football Bowl Schedule This New Year's

December 31st

FanDuel Sportsbook has betting options for all five bowl games scheduled for Tuesday, December 31st. See the full list of games below and check out our best bets and predictions for tomorrow's games.

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Alabama vs. Michigan

Alabama vs. Michigan Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 12 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Alabama @ Michigan Dec 31 5:00pm UTC

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Matchup: Louisville vs. Washington

Louisville vs. Washington Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Channel: CBS

CBS Time: 2 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Louisville @ Washington Dec 31 7:00pm UTC

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Matchup: South Carolina vs. Illinois

South Carolina vs. Illinois Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Channel: ABC

ABC Time: 3 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points South Carolina @ Illinois Dec 31 8:00pm UTC

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Matchup: Baylor vs. LSU

Baylor vs. LSU Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Baylor @ LSU Dec 31 8:30pm UTC

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinals)

Matchup: Penn State vs. Boise State

Penn State vs. Boise State Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Penn State @ Boise State Jan 1 12:30am UTC

Check out the best bets and props for Penn State vs. Boise State.

January 1st

The action continues on Wednesday, New Year's Day, with three College Football Playoff Quarterfinals games on the schedule and endless ways to bet at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are all of Wednesday's games and current odds.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Matchup: Texas vs. Arizona State

Texas vs. Arizona State Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 1 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Texas @ Arizona State Jan 1 6:00pm UTC

Check out the best bets and props for Texas vs. Arizona State.

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Ohio State vs. Oregon Location: Pasadena, CA

Pasadena, CA Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 5 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Ohio State @ Oregon Jan 1 10:00pm UTC

Check out the best bets and props for Ohio State vs. Oregon.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Georgia

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Location: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA Channel: ESPN

ESPN Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

Moneyline Spread Total Match Points Notre Dame @ Georgia Jan 2 1:45am UTC

You can also download the 2024-25 College Football Bowl Games printable schedule, which includes every bowl game being played this season.

