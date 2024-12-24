FanDuel Christmas Promo Offer: No Sweat SGP for Any Sport on 12/25/24

Happy holidays! This Christmas Day comes with a full sports slate, including five high-profile NBA matchups and two competitive NFL games. To celebrate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

FanDuel customers get a No Sweat Token to use on any 3+ leg Same Game Parlay wager placed on any sport or event taking place on December 25th, 2024!

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager a 3+ leg SGP / SGP+ on any sports or event happening on Christmas Day. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

Your wager must have final odds of +400 or longer to qualify (I.E, +450 and +600 would qualify, but -300 or +100 would not). There is a maximum refund associated with use of the No Sweat Token.

Refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on December 26, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

