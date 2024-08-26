Ezekiel Elliott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 39th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into 2024, and posted 10.9 points in Week 1. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.

Ezekiel Elliott Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Elliott's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 123.5 120 33 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 133.0 104 32

Ezekiel Elliott 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Elliott put up a season-high 20.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22 carries, 68 yards; 7 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Browns 10.9 10 40 1 2 2 0 49

Ezekiel Elliott vs. Other Cowboys Rushers

The Cowboys ran 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Elliott's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 184 642 3 21 3.5 Rico Dowdle 89 361 2 15 4.1 Dak Prescott 55 242 2 13 4.4 Dalvin Cook 67 214 0 8 3.2

