Ezekiel Elliott 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was the 39th-ranked RB (by average fantasy draft position) going into 2024, and posted 10.9 points in Week 1. Want to know more? See below for further stats and fantasy projections.
Ezekiel Elliott Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Elliott's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|123.5
|120
|33
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|133.0
|104
|32
Ezekiel Elliott 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Elliott put up a season-high 20.0 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 22 carries, 68 yards; 7 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Browns
|10.9
|10
|40
|1
|2
|2
|0
|49
Ezekiel Elliott vs. Other Cowboys Rushers
The Cowboys ran 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays last season. They ranked first in the NFL in scoring. Below is a look at how Elliott's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Dallas Cowboys teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Ezekiel Elliott
|184
|642
|3
|21
|3.5
|Rico Dowdle
|89
|361
|2
|15
|4.1
|Dak Prescott
|55
|242
|2
|13
|4.4
|Dalvin Cook
|67
|214
|0
|8
|3.2
