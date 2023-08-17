FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Eastern Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

2023 Eastern Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Eastern Michigan Eagles sport a record of 3-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1HowardSeptember 1W 33-23--
2@ MinnesotaSeptember 9L 25-6Golden Gophers (-20.5)47.5
3UMassSeptember 16W 19-17Eagles (-7.5)50.5
4@ Jacksonville StateSeptember 23L 21-0Gamecocks (-6.5)51.5
5@ Central MichiganSeptember 30L 26-23Chippewas (-9.5)44.5
6Ball StateOctober 7W 24-10Eagles (-2.5)43.5
7Kent StateOctober 14-Eagles (-7.5)40.5
Eastern Michigan Last Game

The Eagles, in their last outing, defeated the Ball State Cardinals 24-10. In that game against the Cardinals, Austin Smith had 192 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for the Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Samson Evans ran for 42 yards on 14 carries (3.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. JB Mitchell III grabbed seven balls for 71 yards (averaging 10.1 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Cardinals.

Eastern Michigan Betting Insights

  • Eastern Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
