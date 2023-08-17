2023 Eastern Michigan Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Eastern Michigan Eagles sport a record of 3-3 in 2023. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Howard September 1 W 33-23 - - 2 @ Minnesota September 9 L 25-6 Golden Gophers (-20.5) 47.5 3 UMass September 16 W 19-17 Eagles (-7.5) 50.5 4 @ Jacksonville State September 23 L 21-0 Gamecocks (-6.5) 51.5 5 @ Central Michigan September 30 L 26-23 Chippewas (-9.5) 44.5 6 Ball State October 7 W 24-10 Eagles (-2.5) 43.5 7 Kent State October 14 - Eagles (-7.5) 40.5 View Full Table

Eastern Michigan Last Game

The Eagles, in their last outing, defeated the Ball State Cardinals 24-10. In that game against the Cardinals, Austin Smith had 192 yards on 18-of-28 passing (64.3%) for the Eagles, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. On the ground, Samson Evans ran for 42 yards on 14 carries (3.0 yards per carry) and one touchdown, adding one reception for nine yards. JB Mitchell III grabbed seven balls for 71 yards (averaging 10.1 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Cardinals.

Eastern Michigan Betting Insights

Eastern Michigan has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

