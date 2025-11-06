FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

East Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

East Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the East Carolina Pirates are up against the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: East Carolina: (-7692) | Charlotte: (+2200)
  • Spread: East Carolina: -28.5 (-115) | Charlotte: +28.5 (-105)
  • Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

East Carolina vs Charlotte Betting Trends

  • East Carolina has covered the spread five times in eight games.
  • East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, three of East Carolina's eight games have go over the point total.
  • Charlotte owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • This year, five of Charlotte's eight games have gone over the point total.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Pirates win (98.3%)

East Carolina vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is an underdog by 28.5 points against East Carolina. Charlotte is -105 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -115.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Over/Under

East Carolina versus Charlotte on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for East Carolina-Charlotte, East Carolina is the favorite at -7692, and Charlotte is +2200.

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
East Carolina32.15916.81255.48
Charlotte17.512937.312952.38

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

  • Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025
  • Game time: 3 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN+
  • Location: Greenville, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth East Carolina vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup