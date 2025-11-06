East Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

On Saturday in college football, the East Carolina Pirates are up against the Charlotte 49ers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: East Carolina: (-7692) | Charlotte: (+2200)

East Carolina: (-7692) | Charlotte: (+2200) Spread: East Carolina: -28.5 (-115) | Charlotte: +28.5 (-105)

East Carolina: -28.5 (-115) | Charlotte: +28.5 (-105) Total: 56.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

East Carolina vs Charlotte Betting Trends

East Carolina has covered the spread five times in eight games.

East Carolina is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 28.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of East Carolina's eight games have go over the point total.

Charlotte owns two wins against the spread this year.

This year, five of Charlotte's eight games have gone over the point total.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (98.3%)

East Carolina vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is an underdog by 28.5 points against East Carolina. Charlotte is -105 to cover the spread, and East Carolina is -115.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Over/Under

East Carolina versus Charlotte on Nov. 8 has an over/under of 56.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

East Carolina vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for East Carolina-Charlotte, East Carolina is the favorite at -7692, and Charlotte is +2200.

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games East Carolina 32.1 59 16.8 12 55.4 8 Charlotte 17.5 129 37.3 129 52.3 8

East Carolina vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Stadium: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

