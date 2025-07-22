Each Golfer's Past Results at TPC Twin Cities Entering the 2025 3M Open

With major season over in the men's golf world for 2025, the PGA Tour heads back to the United States for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities for the seventh time.

Let's take a look at the last five years of 3M Opens to see which golfers in this year's field have found past success at TPC Twin Cities.

How Have Golfers Performed at the 3M Open in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five 3M Opens.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Tony Finau $11,100 +3500 2.49 49.83 12 7 1 28 3 Cam Davis $8,700 +12000 1.79 35.83 19 10 16 28 12 Emiliano Grillo $10,200 +5000 1.95 35.19 24 10 2 MC 3 Cameron Champ $9,900 +5000 2.33 28.02 12 - 16 1 - Doug Ghim $8,900 +8000 1.40 25.19 24 27 16 MC 18 Jhonattan Vegas $9,300 +7500 2.47 24.70 1 - - 2 MC Brice Garnett $7,900 +20000 1.09 21.83 33 53 31 16 26 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable 3M Open History

In terms of total strokes gained over the last five 3M Opens, here are the top-ranked golfers among this year's field.

Tony Finau

Tony Finau has played TPC Twin Cities all six years it's been a PGA Tour host, and in that span, he has a win (2022) and four total top-12 results. He is yet to miss a cut or to finish worse than T28 at this course.

Despite good iron play, Finau has struggled to find consistent stretches of success in 2025, and his driver numbers have struggled due to poor accuracy.

Last week at The Open, Finau cooled off with a 75 on Sunday to finish T56.

Emiliano Grillo

Grillo missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 but otherwise has finished T3, T2, T10, and T24 in his five other starts while putting really well on these bentgrass greens in each of his made cuts.

Grillo played the Barracuda Championship last week where he missed the cut.

Brice Garnett

Brice Garnett was off last week and, as a result, he enters with four straight missed cuts at mostly weaker events on Tour.

Still, Garnett has made all six cuts at TPC Twin Cities in his career, though none of the results were better than his T16 from 2021.

Cam Davis

Cam Davis missed the cut here in 2019 in his debut but has since reeled off five straight top-30 finishes and three straight top-20 finishes with some great overall tee-to-green performances in that span.

Davis played in the Barracuda Championship last week and missed the cut, his second straight missed cut and his fourth in his last six starts.

Doug Ghim

Ghim also played in the Barracuda Championship a week ago. He finished T20, his third straight top-31 finish.

It stands to reason that Ghim finds success at TPC Twin Cities (T18, MC, T16, T27, and T24) given his ball-striking profile.

Jhonattan Vegas

Vegas is the defending champion here at TPC Twin Cities, and he was T2 in 2021 in his second start at this course. Vegas missed the cut in his 2020 debut.

Vegas finished T56 at The Open last week, giving him five straight made cuts, including the U.S. Open and The Open. He has gained strokes from ball-striking in four straight starts but has lost putting in four straight as well.

Vegas actually made three of four cuts at majors this year, missing only at The Masters.

Tom Hoge

After a missed cut at the Genesis Scottish Open despite top-five irons on a per-round basis, Hoge missed again at The Open with some dreadful putting numbers.

Hoge has, though, gained strokes from approach play in seven straight starts.

Hoge has also played in all six 3M Opens to date. He missed the cut last year and in 2021 but also has three top-25 results.

Adam Hadwin

Adam Hadwin got off to a strong start in his 3M Open career (4th and T6 in his first two starts) and has since finished T38, MC, and MC.

Last week at the Barracuda Championship, Hadwin missed the cut -- his third consecutive missed cut.

Sam Burns

Burns had an okay trip overseas, finishing T47 at the Genesis Scottish Open and T45 at The Open Championship. Prior to that, he was top-30 in eight straight starts.

At the 3M Open, Burns has finished T7, T32, and T12.

