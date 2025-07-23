Rangers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Wednesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Athletics.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Rangers vs Athletics Game Info

Texas Rangers (52-50) vs. Athletics (42-61)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and NBCS-CA

Rangers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116)

TEX: (-136) | OAK: (+116) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172)

TEX: -1.5 (+142) | OAK: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Patrick Corbin (Rangers) - 6-7, 3.91 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 7-8, 5.13 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Patrick Corbin (6-7) to the mound, while JP Sears (7-8) will answer the bell for the Athletics. When Corbin starts, his team is 10-8-0 against the spread this season. Corbin's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Athletics have an 11-9-0 ATS record in Sears' 20 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Sears' starts this season, and they went 5-9 in those matchups.

Rangers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (57.4%)

Rangers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Rangers vs Athletics moneyline has the Rangers as a -136 favorite, while the Athletics are a +116 underdog on the road.

Rangers vs Athletics Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Rangers are +142 to cover, while the Athletics are -172 to cover.

Rangers vs Athletics Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Rangers-Athletics contest on July 23, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 31 wins in the 47 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Rangers have come away with a win 20 times in 27 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 or better on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 101 games with a total this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 55-46-0 against the spread this season.

The Athletics have won 30 of the 80 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (37.5%).

The Athletics have a record of 16-37 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (30.2%).

The Athletics have played in 102 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 54 times (54-43-5).

The Athletics have put together a 50-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 49% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .230 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 42 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .309 while slugging .370.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 139th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 121st, and he is 140th in slugging.

Josh Smith has 88 hits and an OBP of .356 to go with a slugging percentage of .416. All three of those stats rank first among Texas hitters this season. He's batting .279.

He ranks 36th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging in MLB.

Smith brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Corey Seager is batting .272 with a .487 slugging percentage and 37 RBI this year.

Seager has recorded a hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

Adolis Garcia has 14 home runs, 57 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker paces the Athletics with 109 hits. He's batting .273 and slugging .504 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson paces his team with a .357 on-base percentage, and has a club-high .445 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .315.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .257 with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 37 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 41 walks while hitting .242.

Rangers vs Athletics Head to Head

7/22/2025: 6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 7/21/2025: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/1/2025: 3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/29/2025: 15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

15-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/28/2025: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/24/2025: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/23/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/22/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!