Mets vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

On Wednesday in MLB, the New York Mets are up against the Los Angeles Angels.

Mets vs Angels Game Info

New York Mets (58-44) vs. Los Angeles Angels (49-52)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and FDSW

Mets vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-180) | LAA: (+152)

NYM: (-180) | LAA: (+152) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

NYM: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Mets vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Manaea (Mets) - 0-1, 2.45 ERA vs Brock Burke (Angels) - 4-1, 3.38 ERA

The Mets will look to Sean Manaea (0-1) against the Angels and Brock Burke (4-1). Manaea and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Manaea's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Burke pitched in one game with a spread, which his team did not cover. Burke's team was the underdog on the moneyline just once in a game he pitched a season ago, and lost.

Mets vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (71.3%)

Mets vs Angels Moneyline

Los Angeles is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while New York is a -180 favorite at home.

Mets vs Angels Spread

The Mets are hosting the Angels and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Los Angeles is -140 to cover.

Mets vs Angels Over/Under

Mets versus Angels on July 23 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Mets vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 45 times (65.2%) in those games.

New York has a record of 17-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -180 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 43 of their 97 opportunities.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 47-50-0 in 97 games with a line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 35-40 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 10-10 (50%).

The Angels have played in 99 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-44-2).

The Angels have collected a 55-44-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 91 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .393. He has a .256 batting average and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 89th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .365.

His batting average ranks 59th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 27th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Francisco Lindor is batting .245 with a .431 slugging percentage and 55 RBI this year.

Brandon Nimmo has been key for New York with 95 hits, an OBP of .326 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has racked up 88 hits, a team-high for the Angels. He's batting .231 and slugging .488 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 137th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel's .367 on-base percentage and .403 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .278.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Zach Neto is batting .277 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .240 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 23 walks.

Mets vs Angels Head to Head

7/22/2025: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/21/2025: 7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-5 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/3/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2024: 5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/27/2023: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/26/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/25/2023: 3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/12/2022: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 NYM (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2022: 11-6 LAA (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

