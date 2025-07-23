Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
On Wednesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Baltimore Orioles.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Guardians vs Orioles Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (50-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-56)
- Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: CLEG and MASN2
Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | BAL: (+106)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | BAL: -1.5 (+172)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.84 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-5, 5.95 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (5-4) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (6-5) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Cecconi's team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cecconi's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Eflin's starts. The Orioles are 3-3 in Eflin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Orioles win (50.4%)
Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the favorite at -124, and Baltimore is +106 playing on the road.
Guardians vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under
- The over/under for the Guardians versus Orioles contest on July 23 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!
Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Guardians have won in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- This year Cleveland has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 45 of 98 chances this season.
- The Guardians have posted a record of 51-47-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have won 22 of the 50 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44%).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games).
- In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-52-3).
- The Orioles have put together a 40-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has 107 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.
- He ranks ninth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a triple, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.
- Steven Kwan is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.
- Carlos Santana has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.323/.350.
- Angel Martinez has nine home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
- Martinez has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .458 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has a slugging percentage of .456 and has 98 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .345.
- Including all qualified players, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 54th in slugging.
- Ryan O'Hearn's .375 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .453.
- Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 56th in slugging.
- Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 22 walks.
- Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .213.
Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head
- 7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!