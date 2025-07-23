Guardians vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 23

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Wednesday in MLB, the Cleveland Guardians are playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (50-50) vs. Baltimore Orioles (44-56)

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CLEG and MASN2

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-124) | BAL: (+106)

CLE: (-124) | BAL: (+106) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | BAL: -1.5 (+172)

CLE: +1.5 (-210) | BAL: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Slade Cecconi (Guardians) - 5-4, 3.84 ERA vs Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 6-5, 5.95 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (5-4) to the mound, while Zach Eflin (6-5) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Cecconi's team is 8-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cecconi's team is 3-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 5-7-0 record against the spread in Eflin's starts. The Orioles are 3-3 in Eflin's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (50.4%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Orioles, Cleveland is the favorite at -124, and Baltimore is +106 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Orioles contest on July 23 has been set at 8.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have won in 24, or 63.2%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Cleveland has won 16 of 24 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 45 of 98 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 51-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have won 22 of the 50 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (44%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer, Baltimore has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games).

In the 98 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-52-3).

The Orioles have put together a 40-58-0 record ATS this season (covering 40.8% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has 107 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .529. All three of those stats lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .295 batting average, as well.

He ranks ninth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Ramirez will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a triple, three home runs, six walks and six RBIs.

Steven Kwan is hitting .285 with 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified, he ranks 25th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana has 75 hits this season and has a slash line of .228/.323/.350.

Angel Martinez has nine home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Martinez has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .458 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has a slugging percentage of .456 and has 98 hits, both team-best numbers for the Orioles. He's batting .278 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all qualified players, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 54th and he is 54th in slugging.

Ryan O'Hearn's .375 on-base percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .280 while slugging .453.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jackson Holliday is batting .260 with 14 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 22 walks.

Cedric Mullins has 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .213.

Guardians vs Orioles Head to Head

7/22/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/21/2025: 10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/17/2025: 6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/16/2025: 9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/15/2025: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/4/2024: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/3/2024: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/2/2024: 8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-4 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/1/2024: 10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2024: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

