Each Golfer’s Past Results at TPC River Highlands Entering the 2025 Travelers Championship

The year's final Signature Event is upon us this week: the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Which golfers have played well at this course in the past?

Let's take a look at the last five years of data from TPC River Highlands to figure it out.

How Have Golfers Performed at the Travelers Championship in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field over the last five Travelers Championships including strokes gained data and finishing positions.

Name FanDuel Salary FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Patrick Cantlay $11,400 +2200 2.10 41.92 5 4 13 13 11 Brian Harman $8,700 +9000 2.06 37.03 9 2 8 5 MC Xander Schauffele $11,800 +1400 2.25 35.93 13 19 1 - 20 Scottie Scheffler $13,600 +280 1.89 34.03 1 4 13 47 MC Rory McIlroy $12,000 +1100 2.03 24.41 - 7 19 - 11 Keegan Bradley $10,700 +4000 1.07 17.08 39 1 19 MC MC Viktor Hovland $11,000 +3300 1.30 15.54 20 29 - - 11 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Travelers Championship History

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay has seven straight top-15 finishes at TPC River Highlands, including two straight top-five finishes.

In that span, he has gained strokes in 26 of 28 possible categories, and he has lost only in putting back in 2018 and 2019 at this course.

That’s some of the best, most consistent form of anyone anywhere.

Cantlay has missed two of his last three cuts (the U.S. Open and the PGA Championship). Other recent finishes are a T13 at the RBC Heritage, a T4 at the Truist Championship, and a T12 at the Memorial Tournament.

Brian Harman

Harman owns four top-10s in a row at TPC River Highlands as well as six of them in the last seven starts at this course.

Of late, Harman won the Valero Texas Open and followed it up with a T36 at the Masters and a T3 at the RBC Heritage.

The results have been iffy since then, but it’s hard to find a better course fit than Harman at TPC River Highlands, which values accuracy.

Xander Schauffele

A T12 at the U.S. Open was another strong finish for Schauffele in 2025 as he works his way back from injury, and it seems to be only a matter of time before he reaches the peak form he was in 2024.

It could be this week at a familiar course. Schauffele has made five of six cuts here in his career with four straight top-20s – highlighted by a win in 2022.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler was T7 at the U.S. Open, and while it felt like he didn’t make any putts, he had positive strokes gained numbers on the greens at Oakmont.

He still has three wins in his last five starts.

At TPC River Highlands, Scheffler’s last three starts have been T13, T4, and a win last year in playoff fashion over Tom Kim.

Rory McIlroy

Rory drove it great at the U.S. Open last week but didn’t hit the irons very well; the putter worked well en route to a gritty T19 finish.

McIlroy has played TPC River Highlands five times. His worst finish has been T19. His best was T7.

Keegan Bradley

The winner here in 2023, Bradley has largely played well in the northeast but had missed the cut in 2020 and 2021.

He has finished T19, winner, and T39 since those missed cuts.

Since missing the cut at the Masters, Bradley has finished top-20 in three of five starts and top-35 in all five.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland is striping the irons right now and was solo 3rd at the U.S. Open despite losing strokes on the greens at Oakmont.

As a driver, he’s well-suited for TPC River Highlands and has finished T11, T29, and T20 in his last three starts here.

