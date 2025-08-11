Each Golfer's Past Results at Caves Valley Golf Club Entering the 2025 BMW Championship

Only two events remain in this year's PGA Tour season.

And only once has this week's host course -- Caves Valley Golf Club -- hosted a PGA Tour event.

That means we have less history to go off of than usual, but with a stop here in 2021, we have something we can look at. Let's take a look.

How Have Golfers Performed at the BMW Championship in the Past?

Here's a full rundown of past history for this week's field from the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club.

Name FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Course SG:T 2021 Finish Patrick Cantlay +2200 15.8 1 Sungjae Im +5000 11.8 3 Rory McIlroy +700 10.8 4 Sam Burns +3500 7.8 8 Viktor Hovland +3500 3.8 17 Corey Conners +5000 2.8 22 Scottie Scheffler +230 2.8 22 View Full Table ChevronDown

Golfers With Notable Caves Valley History

Patrick Cantlay

Patrick Cantlay beat Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff to win the BMW Championship in 2021 while leading the field in strokes gained: putting (Bryson was second, by the way).

Cantlay was only 28th in approach for the week (and 28th in strokes gained: tee to green).

After a missed cut at The Open Championship, Cantlay finished T9 a week ago at the FedEx St. Jude Championship while finishing fourth in strokes gained: approach.

Sungjae Im

Sungjae Im was one of two golfers -- along with Bryson -- to finish top-five in strokes gained: tee to green and putting for the week back in 2021 here. Im hit the second-most fairways of the week.

He still wound up four shots off the playoff pace, finishing at -23.

He finished T17 last week for his second straight (very slightly) positive strokes gained: approach week in a row, snapping a streak of 12 straight events with negative SG:APP.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy finished solo fourth at -22 in 2021, and he did that with the fourth-best T2G game of the week and the 10th-best putting.

McIlroy notably sat out last week, as he was already qualified for this week's field.

In his most recent start, Rory was T7 at The Open Championship.

Sam Burns

Burns was 10th in SGT2G and 13th in putting to finish -13, T9, here in 2021. He was only 39th in approach, though.

Last week in Memphis, Burns finished T28 desspite positive approach (ranking 27th) and putting (ranking 1st).

