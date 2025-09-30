5 Players to Sell High in Dynasty Fantasy Football After Hot Starts

If I could give one bit of advice to new dynasty fantasy football players, it would be to not fall too in love with today to forget about tomorrow.

Right now, having a fantasy RB1, WR1, or TE1 is awesome. You're probably doing well in the standings. They're putting up points. Everything is awesome!

Well, in dynasty, you have to have a cynical perspective because there's always opportunity cost. Is what I could get for this player now significantly better than it'll be in a year? Why?

It might require eating a dirt sandwich for an indefinite period of time, but here are five guys I'd sell off my dynasty roster as soon as I can. They're just simply overvalued right now.

Note: Rankings come from KeepTradeCut's superflex rankings, and the basis for this piece is 10-team leagues using half-PPR scoring.

Dynasty Fantasy Football Sell-High Candidates Off to Hot Starts

If you're a true, no-doubt contender, keep moving. You'll need Josh Jacobs to potentially secure the chip this season.

However, if you're on the fringe or flatly rebuilding, the 27.6-year-old Jacobs is a depleting asset. Coming off a year where Jacobs saw 337 total touches in 2024, the Packers are once again deploying him in full force. He's played 72.8% of the snaps, drawing 27.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) and returned 16.9 fantasy points per game (FPPG) with them.

Whether it be age -- approaching that dreaded age-28 season for running backs -- or wear and tear from the workload, warning signs are present. Jacobs' -0.16 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c) is ninth-worst among RBs averaging at least 10 carries per game, per NFL's Next Gen Stats. That's even with a date against the Dallas Cowboys baked into the sample.

Right now, he's making his living off extreme volume and goal-line work. That might just be because Green Bay's alternatives are Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks.

Especially since the team's roster is so good and deep, there's concern here to me that they could draft an RB early to thrust Jacobs into a timeshare as the less-efficient party. He's still the RB15 on KeepTradeCut (KTC), but I'd be extremely stunned if he was in the top 25 a year from now.

Right now is the fun part of the Jonathan Taylor experience.

It may be a distant memory that last year, Taylor started with 17.4 FPPG in the first four weeks before missing Week 5 with an ankle injury. He's missed at least three games in each of the last three years with lower-body injuries, so we aren't anywhere close to out of the woods in 2025.

Then, add in the Daniel Jones factor. Indianapolis is two Adonai Mitchell gaffes from a 4-0 start, and Jones' 0.22 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) is fifth among QBs with at least 125 drop backs. We're in the same sort of situation as 2024 Sam Darnold or 2023 Baker Mayfield of waiting for that player to turn back into a pumpkin, and sometimes, that player does indeed become 2024 Derek Carr or 2021 Tyler Huntley.

For as amazing as Taylor in this rejuvenated Colts offense feels now, there's also a path where Taylor gets injured, rookie DJ Giddens shines in his absence, and Indy has a tough decision whether or not to save about $12.5 million toward the salary cap by cutting him this offseason. From there, who knows where he goes?

He's the RB4 in dynasty at present. There is a substantial return that could await if you're willing to let him go at this apex.

My job here is to potentially look like an idiot to help you win your dynasty league. If Emeka Egbuka becomes the next Puka Nacua, I'm cooked. However, a wholistic lens at Egbuka's hot start is great sizzle with just good substance.

Most rational people would look at Egbuka ranking as the seventh-highest overachiever at wideout thus far, per Pro Football Focus' expected fantasy points model, and think that's a guy who we might want to sell. He's at just 1.7 expected touchdowns compared to 4 actual scores. Egbuka's catch rate over expectation (5.7% CROE) and yards after contact per reception (6.2) aren't extremely convincing in a tiny sample.

After the combine, I posted Egbuka as this class' WR5 with an early second-round grade. People forget he was a fourth-year senior who didn't eclipse 100 yards against a Power 4 opponent last year with an 81.1% slot rate for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He's surpassed expectations to play outside -- and well -- at the NFL level and is surely going to return value from his ADP in this year's rookie drafts. That's cemented.

However, as the WR8 on KTC at the moment, an Egbuka manager's job is to determine whether it's more like he's the next Nacua or if this is another Brian Thomas Jr. situation where everything has broken his way for a short period. He's yet to play with any two of Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Jalen McMillan together. This team could also definitely upgrade tight end -- and early -- in the 2026 draft.

If someone is all aboard the hype train for three first-rounders like this KTC slot would demand, I'd have to really consider cashing in.

This is a good example of the difference between a redraft and dynasty sell. You're keeping Courtland Sutton in Yahoo leagues. In dynasty? The question gets more complicated.

Watching the Denver Broncos in 2025 is quite the "Where's Waldo?" game. That's because 11 different players have at least a 22.5% snap share in the first four weeks of the season, and it's third-round rookie Pat Bryant bringing up the rear. Outside of Sean Payton and Bo Nix, there is no one consistent force on this scoring unit.

Sutton is still the leader in route rate (84.8%) by a good margin, but his utilization has not been nearly as good as it was in 2024. His 6.8 targets per game represent a 20.5% share -- down from 24.7% a year ago. He's caught three touchdowns to post 13.6 FPPG and erase some of these concerns in the box score, though.

Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin have taken steps forward, and Nix (0.06 EPA/db) has been inconsistent early this year. I think now is the appropriate time to bail on the 30.0-year-old Sutton, who is still the WR34 on KTC. He could merit a late first-round pick from a contender.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Unfortunately, this is probably as good as it gets for Jake Ferguson.

Ferguson has seen 10.5 targets per game in the last two weeks with CeeDee Lamb (ankle) sidelined, and he is the Cowboys' second option right now. That's far closer to Jalen Tolbert than it is George Pickens, though.

Dallas' offense seems electric in 2025 -- mostly because their defense is so bad to force a high pace and pass rate. The former Wisconsin Badgers tight end could have a nice year in this ecosystem even when Lamb returns considering he posted 8.6 FPPG without a score on a 21.2% target share in the first two weeks of the season.

But, we've sort of seen the story here. Ferguson was the TE29 in FPPG (5.4) a year ago without Pickens as Dak Prescott missed time. Dak's not getting any younger, and this team could invest in a real running back and/or offensive line to try and take weight off both the QB and the defense's shoulders in coming years.

I just don't see much special here, yet he's the TE9 on KTC above guys like Kyle Pitts, Brenton Strange, Isaiah Likely, and Elijah Arroyo who are younger and have a skillset to potentially expand into a larger, more fantasy-relevant role. I wouldn't even be surprised if Theo Johnson, Oronde Gadsden, and multiple rookies slid above him in the rankings come October 2026, either.

