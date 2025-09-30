2 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Fever vs. Aces in Game 5

Even within a single WNBA game, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces?

Let's run through the top options, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

Fever at Aces Game 5 Betting Picks

With the Phoenix Mercury awaiting in the WNBA Finals, the Fever and Aces will battle in a highly anticipated Game 5 on Tuesday night. After Las Vegas answered a 0-1 deficit by winning back-to-back games, Indiana won Game 4 90-83 as three-point underdogs. With the Aces favored by 7.5 points -- which is the highest spread since Game 2 -- how should we bet this semifinal matchup?

The Fever had a huge advantage from the free throw line in Game 4, making 26 of 34 free throw attempts (76.5%) while the Aces converted 8 of 11 shots (72.7%).

In Games 1 through 3, the Fever averaged only 17.7 free throw attempts per game. Indiana has led the postseason with 22.1 free throw attempts per game, though. Plus, Las Vegas has given up the third-most free throw shots per contest in the playoffs.

Indiana also dominated the glass in Game 4, totaling 34 rebounds compared to the Aces' 22. This once again checks out with postseason stats as Las Vegas has the lowest defensive rebounding rate and fourth-lowest offensive rebounding percentage. Meanwhile, the Fever tout the highest offensive rebounding percentage and fourth-lowest defensive rebounding rate. Through four games, Indiana is averaging 10.0 offensive rebounds per game compared to the Aces posting only 5.6 per contest.

The Fever have a few routes to keeping this close -- especially when Las Vegas has given up the third-most points in the paint per game in the postseason while Indiana logs the third-most points in the paint per contest. Give me the Fever to cover in Game 5.

Sticking with Indiana's ability to attack the rim, Aliyah Boston -- who is averaging 12.7 points per game (PPG) and 10.7 rebounds per game (RPG) in the playoffs -- could be a promising target.

She's totaling 13.0 PPG and 11.5 RPG in this series. With the Aces allowing the third-most points in the paint per game, Boston can expose the weakness considering she has taken 79% of her shots within 10 feet of the basket in the postseason. Plus, Boston comes off a big performance with 24 points, taking her average to 15.9 PPG over seven head-to-head matchups with Vegas.

A double-digit point total should be within reach, and Boston has the highest defensive rebounding percentage among players with at least five games in the playoffs (28.9%). Keep in mind the Aces are in the bottom half of offensive rebounding percentage in the playoffs.

In head-to-head meetings this season, Boston has recorded double-digit rebounds in five of seven games. She's reached a double-double in three of her last five games, and RotoWire's projections have Boston totaling 15.1 points and 9.6 rebounds.

