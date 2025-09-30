The San Francisco 49ers have seen plenty of legendary football players take the field throughout their storied history -- they have the most NFC West division titles and are one of just four NFL teams to win at least five Super Bowls, after all.

But with so many all-time greats having suited up for the 49ers, it begs the question: Who are the best San Francisco 49ers players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best San Francisco 49ers players of all time.

Best San Francisco 49ers Players All Time

Here are the top 10 San Francisco 49ers players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons Jerry Rice 1 216 WR 1985-2000 Steve Young 2 155 QB 1987-1999 Joe Montana 3 148 QB 1979-1992 Jimmy Johnson 4 146 DB 1961-1976 Ronnie Lott 5 134 DB 1981-1990 John Brodie 6 129 QB 1957-1973 Bryant Young 7 117 DT 1994-2007 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. Jerry Rice (1985-2000)

Wide receiver Jerry Rice is the greatest San Francisco 49ers player of all time, and it isn't particularly close.

The NFL's all-time leading receiver spent his first 16 NFL seasons in San Francisco. He averaged north of 80 receiving yards per game with the Niners, scoring 186 total touchdowns in 238 games with the franchise. A two-time Offensive Player of the Year, Rice led the league in receiving six separate times, including in 1990 when he won the receiving Triple Crown with 100 receptions, 1,502 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He won three Super Bowls.

Jerry Rice Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2010)

13-time Pro Bowl

10-time All-Pro

2-time Offensive Player of the Year

Super Bowl MVP (1988)

2. Steve Young (1987-1999)

One of the primary two quarterbacks to throw Jerry Rice the ball -- Steve Young -- comes in as the second-best San Francisco 49ers player ever.

Young didn't join the Niners until his third NFL season, and he didn't become their full-time starter until he was 30 years old. But Young dominated the 1990s, averaging 239.1 passing yards per game and tossing 195 touchdowns across an eight-year peak from 1991-1998. He led the league in completion percentage five times and was named MVP twice during that stretch. He won three Super Bowls with San Francisco, bringing home MVP honors in the one title game he started.

Steve Young Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2005)

7-time Pro Bowl

3-time All-Pro

2-time MVP

Offensive Player of the Year (1992)

Super Bowl MVP (1994)

3. Joe Montana (1979-1992)

Of course, it wouldn't be a "Best 49ers of All Time" list without quarterback Joe Montana.

"Joe Cool" helped lead San Francisco to four Super Bowl titles, winning Super Bowl MVP three times. He delivered in the regular season, too, having been named league MVP twice. Arguably Montana's best season came in 1989 when he led the league with 270.8 yards per game and a 70.2% completion percentage en route to his first MVP and only Offensive Player of the Year trophy.

Joe Montana Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2000)

8-time Pro Bowl

3-time All-Pro

3-time Super Bowl MVP

2-time MVP

Offensive Player of the Year (1989)

4. Jimmy Johnson (1961-1976)

Defensive back Jimmy Johnson was around before San Francisco's run of Super Bowl titles in the 80s and 90s, but that was through no fault of their own. Johnson spent all 16 professional seasons with the Niners, with his best stretch coming from 1970 to 1972 when he racked up nine total interceptions and earned First Team All Pro honors in three consecutive seasons.

Jimmy Johnson Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 1994)

5-time Pro Bowl

3-time All Pro

5. Ronnie Lott (1981-1990)

The 49ers' all-time interceptions leader, defensive back Ronnie Lott spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco. Lott earned First Team All Pro honors and finished sixth in MVP voting as a rookie in 1981 and never looked back. His recorded at least five interceptions five times as a Niner, leading the league with 10 picks in 1986.

Ronnie Lott Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2000)

10-time Pro Bowl

6-time All-Pro

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!