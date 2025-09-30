4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 5

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling-high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys

After disappointing with only 9.7 fantasy points in a favorable matchup versus the Chicago Bears in Week 3, Javonte Williams bounced back with 17.5 points in Week 4 against a stout Green Bay Packers defense. On the season, Williams is now the RB6 in half-PPR formats, scoring 17-plus points in three of his first four starts for the Dallas Cowboys.

Across the first four weeks, Williams is logging a 72.9% snap rate, 53.9% route rate, 58.8% red-zone rushing share, and 24.8 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game. While Williams has also looked good with 0.97 rushing yards over expected per attempt and a 52.4% rushing success rate, I'd send some offers out to see how much my leaguemates are willing to give up for him in a trade.

Williams has already tied his career-high mark in rushing touchdowns (4), and injuries have been a concern for the former second-round pick in recent years. Even though current backup Miles Sanders could miss some time, there's a good chance Williams' touchdown rate declines, and you could potentially get a decent return for Williams in a one-for-one exchange or in a packaged deal due to him being in a Dallas offense that should be involved in plenty of shootouts.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

J.K. Dobbins is another former second-round pick who has been productive on a new team this season, climbing to RB14 in half-PPR leagues with 11-plus fantasy points in each of his first four starts for the Denver Broncos. Dobbins is currently the starter in Denver's backfield, but he's recording just a 51.4% snap rate and 31.1% route rate while his 50.0% red-zone rushing share and 3 rushing touchdowns is what has made him relevant in fantasy this year.

However, the Broncos used a second-round pick on RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft, and the rookie back saw a season-high 41.3% snap rate in Denver's blowout victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. Harvey also performed well with increased playing time, generating 98 scrimmage yards on 24.0 adjusted opportunities while leading the Broncos' backs in red-zone rushing share (42.9%) and red-zone snap rate (64.3%).

Dobbins has been a non-factor in the passing game, and Harvey and even backup Tyler Badie have been more effective as pass catchers in an offense where Bo Nix (fifth-lowest intended air yards per attempt among QBs) is a quarterback who is willing to dump it off to his running backs. Even though Dobbins has looked solid as a rusher this season, Harvey's explosiveness and versatility makes him a threat to carve into Dobbins' workload soon, so this is the time to part ways before the veteran back sees his role trend downward.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills

Although the Buffalo Bills seemed like a team who might have a concentrated trio of receivers in Week 1, they've gone back to a committee approach when it comes to who is going to catch passes from Josh Allen. Taking that into account, I don't want to be in the business of trying to guess which target is going to step up for the Bills each week, making Khalil Shakir an easy sell-high candidate entering Week 5.

After dealing with an ankle injury to begin the season, Shakir has tallied 12-plus fantasy points in back-to-back weeks, including 15.4 points in Week 4 -- which was good enough for him to be the WR15 in half-PPR formats. Despite being part of an elite Buffalo offense, there are going to be weeks where Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, or even James Cook is the primary target through the air.

Just this past week, Shakir logged just the third-highest snap rate (50.9%) and second-highest route rate (55.2%) among Buffalo's wideouts, but his day was salvaged by a 43-yard touchdown early in the game where he broke multiple tackles and the New Orleans Saints missed tackles down the sideline. While Shakir isn't going to get you an elite player back in a one-for-one trade, there are going to be plenty of weeks where he can't be trusted due to the Bills having a handful of capable options for Allen to utilize.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

Besides maintaining the idea that I don't want to place too much confidence in any of Buffalo's pass catchers, Dalton Kincaid continues to have a concerning role in the Bills' offense. Even though Kincaid is the current TE3 in half-PPR formats, he's only earning a 48.3% snap rate, 55.9% route rate, and 15.1% target share.

Along with Dawson Knox recording a higher snap rate (51.0%) than Kincaid, rookie Jackson Hawes has seen a 40.7% snap rate because of his run-blocking ability, which is something that has kept Kincaid off the field at times. During Buffalo's win over New Orleans in Week 4, Kincaid posted the lowest snap rate (36.8%) among the Bills' tight ends, but his lone reception being a 28-yard touchdown is what helped save his day in fantasy football.

Given his current snap rate, it's unrealistic to expect Kincaid to continue finding the end zone as the former first-round pick has already set a career-high mark in receiving touchdowns (3) to begin the 2025 campaign. With the Bills being a team that could find themselves in plenty of situations where they are running the ball with a lead, Kincaid is a clear sell-high candidate before his touchdowns dry up.

