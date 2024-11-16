Duke vs Wofford Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 16

The Duke Blue Devils (2-1) go up against the Wofford Terriers (1-2) on November 16, 2024. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Duke vs. Wofford Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, November 16, 2024

Saturday, November 16, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Duke vs. Wofford Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (94.9%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Saturday's Duke-Wofford spread (Duke -25.5) or total (148.5 points).

Duke vs. Wofford: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke went 21-15-0 ATS last season.

Wofford put together a 13-16-0 record against the spread last year.

Duke (3-2) covered a lower percentage of games when it was favored by 25.5 points or more last season (60%) than Wofford (1-0) did as a 25.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Blue Devils had a better record against the spread in home games (11-7-0) than they did in away games (5-6-0) last season.

Last season, the Terriers were 4-6-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-7-0 ATS (.533).

Duke vs. Wofford: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke won 76.7% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (23-7).

The Blue Devils played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in only two games last season, and they won both.

Wofford won seven, or 35%, of the 20 games it played as underdogs last season.

The Terriers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2500 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Duke a 99.0% chance to win.

Duke vs. Wofford Head-to-Head Comparison

The Terriers grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while allowing 30.3 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

The Terriers ranked 104th in college basketball with 98 points scored per 100 possessions, and 300th in college basketball defensively with 97.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

