Duke vs Kansas College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 18

The Duke Blue Devils (4-0) will host the Kansas Jayhawks (3-1) after winning three home games in a row.

Duke vs. Kansas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Duke vs. Kansas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (76%)

Before placing a wager on Tuesday's Duke-Kansas spread (Duke -10.5) or total (149.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Duke vs. Kansas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke compiled a 25-14-0 ATS record last year.

Kansas covered 15 times in 33 matchups with a spread last year.

Against the spread last season, the Blue Devils fared worse when played at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Jayhawks performed better at home (8-9-0) than on the road (5-7-0) last year.

Duke vs. Kansas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Duke put together a 33-4 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 89.2% of those games).

The Blue Devils won all 24 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -719 or shorter.

Kansas was underdogs in six games last season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

The Jayhawks were not a bigger underdog last season than the +500 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, Duke's implied win probability is 87.8%.

Duke vs. Kansas Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Duke was the 11th-best squad in college basketball (83.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was seventh-best (62.8 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Duke was 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.6 per game) last year. It was 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3 per game).

With 16.9 assists per game, Duke was 17th-best in college basketball last year.

In terms of turnovers, Duke was ninth-best in the country in committing them (8.9 per game) last season. It was 265th in forcing them (10.4 per game).

Kansas was 112th in college basketball last season with 76.1 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 91st with 69.6 points allowed per contest.

Kansas pulled down 34.7 boards per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.7 rebounds per contest (211th-ranked).

Kansas was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it delivered 17.7 per game (fourth-best in college basketball).

With 11.5 turnovers per game, Kansas was 221st in college basketball. It forced 10.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

