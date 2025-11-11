Duke vs Army College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 11

The Army Black Knights (1-1) take on the Duke Blue Devils (2-0) at Christl Arena on November 11, 2025.

Duke vs. Army Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 11, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Arena: Christl Arena

Duke vs. Army Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Duke win (92.4%)

Before you wager on Tuesday's Duke-Army spread (Duke -32.5) or total (149.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Duke vs. Army: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Duke put together a 25-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Army put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

Duke covered the spread when it was a 32.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time last year. That's more often than Army covered as an underdog by 32.5 or more (never covered last season).

In home games last season, the Blue Devils owned a worse record against the spread (11-6-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (9-2-0).

The Black Knights were better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than away (6-9-0) last season.

Duke vs. Army Head-to-Head Comparison

Offensively, Duke was the 11th-best team in the country (83.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was seventh-best (62.8 points allowed per game).

Last season, Duke was 24th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.6 per game) and 12th-best in rebounds conceded (27.3).

Duke was 17th-best in college basketball in assists (16.9 per game) last year.

Duke was the ninth-best squad in the nation in turnovers per game (8.9) and 265th in turnovers forced (10.4) last season.

On offense, Army averaged 73.2 points per game (197th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 74.9 points per contest at the other end of the court (267th-ranked).

With 31.5 rebounds per game, Army was 200th in the nation. It gave up 34.2 rebounds per contest, which ranked 332nd in college basketball.

Army dished out 14.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 135th in college basketball.

Army committed 9.5 turnovers per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.9 turnovers per contest (215th-ranked).

