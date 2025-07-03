Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 5:12 a.m.

The Thursday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox.

Dodgers vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (55-32) vs. Chicago White Sox (28-58)

Date: Thursday, July 3, 2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and CHSN

Dodgers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-275) | CHW: (+225)

LAD: (-275) | CHW: (+225) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CHW: +1.5 (+112) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Dodgers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Dodgers) - 4-5, 4.68 ERA vs Aaron Civale (White Sox) - 1-4, 4.74 ERA

The Dodgers will call on Dustin May (4-5) versus the White Sox and Aaron Civale (1-4). May's team is 4-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When May starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-6. The White Sox have a 3-5-0 record against the spread in Civale's starts. The White Sox are 1-5 in Civale's six starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (69%)

Dodgers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +225 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -275 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs White Sox Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (-134 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is +112 to cover.

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-White Sox on July 3, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Dodgers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 73 games this season and have come away with the win 48 times (65.8%) in those contests.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 11 times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -275 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 48 of 85 chances this season.

The Dodgers are 38-47-0 against the spread in their 85 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 31.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-56).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +225 or longer, Chicago has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games).

The White Sox have played in 83 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-42-5).

The White Sox have covered 55.4% of their games this season, going 46-37-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 96 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .631. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .384.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .293 with 15 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 14 walks, while slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .329.

He is 17th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Pages has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Mookie Betts has 76 hits this season and has a slash line of .246/.322/.375.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.425) this season, fueled by 73 hits.

Smith heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two home runs, four walks and two RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-high OBP (.304) and slugging percentage (.400), while pacing the White Sox in hits (68, while batting .223).

He is 140th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 103rd in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .238 with 10 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Chase Meidroth has five doubles, two home runs and 28 walks while batting .260.

Lenyn Sosa leads his team with a .406 slugging percentage.

Dodgers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/2/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 7/1/2025: 6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

6-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 6/26/2024: 4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/25/2024: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2024: 3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/14/2023: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/13/2023: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/9/2022: 11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

11-9 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/8/2022: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/7/2022: 4-0 CHW (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

