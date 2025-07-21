Dodgers vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 21

Odds updated as of 5:17 a.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Minnesota Twins.

Dodgers vs Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-42) vs. Minnesota Twins (48-51)

Date: Monday, July 21, 2025

Monday, July 21, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and MNNT

Dodgers vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-190) | MIN: (+160)

LAD: (-190) | MIN: (+160) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+105) | MIN: +1.5 (-126)

LAD: -1.5 (+105) | MIN: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 0-0, 1.00 ERA vs David Festa (Twins) - 3-3, 5.25 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Shohei Ohtani to the mound, while David Festa (3-3) will answer the bell for the Twins. When Ohtani starts, his team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 60% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-2). The Twins have a 6-3-0 record against the spread in Festa's starts. The Twins were the moneyline underdog for two Festa starts this season -- they split the games.

Dodgers vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (59.2%)

Dodgers vs Twins Moneyline

Minnesota is a +160 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -190 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Twins Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Twins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Dodgers are +105 to cover the runline, with the Twins being -126.

Dodgers vs Twins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Twins contest on July 21, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Dodgers vs Twins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 51, or 60%, of the 85 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 26 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over in 54 of their 98 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers are 41-57-0 against the spread in their 98 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Twins are 12-17 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.4% of those games).

Minnesota is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Twins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-51-5).

The Twins have a 48-47-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 105 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .610. He's batting .275 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Among the qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 47th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with two home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .240 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .310.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging among qualifying batters.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by 83 hits.

Andy Pages has 17 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 89 hits with a .350 on-base percentage and a .575 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Twins. He's batting .289.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 17th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Trevor Larnach is batting .249 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 103rd, his on-base percentage is 105th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Willi Castro is hitting .263 with 14 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 31 walks.

Ty France is batting .245 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

