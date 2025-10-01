Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1
Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.
Dodgers vs Reds Game Info
- Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Cincinnati Reds (83-79)
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | CIN: (+235)
- Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CIN: +1.5 (+112)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 10-8, 3.81 ERA
The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) against the Reds and Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 13-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-13. The Reds have a 17-15-0 ATS record in Littell's 32 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 11-9 in those matchups.
Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Dodgers win (60.8%)
Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline
- The Dodgers vs Reds moneyline has Los Angeles as a -290 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +235 underdog on the road.
Dodgers vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Reds are +112 to cover, and the Dodgers are -134.
Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under
- The over/under for the Dodgers versus Reds contest on Oct. 1 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Dodgers have been victorious in 82, or 57.7%, of the 142 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 14-3 when favored by -290 or more this year.
- The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 161 opportunities.
- In 161 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 71-90-0 against the spread.
- The Reds have compiled a 42-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).
- Cincinnati has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.
- The Reds have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-84-10).
- The Reds have an 80-74-0 record against the spread this season.
Dodgers Player Leaders
- Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.
- Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.
- Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.
- His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.
- Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.
- Freeman brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.
- Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has 166 hits with a .440 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .336.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 51st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.
- TJ Friedl has a .364 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .378.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer has 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .238.
- Austin Hays is batting .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.
Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head
- 9/30/2025: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/27/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)
- 8/26/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 8/25/2025: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
