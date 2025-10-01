Dodgers vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 1

Odds updated as of 7:12 p.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Cincinnati Reds for Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Reds Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (93-69) vs. Cincinnati Reds (83-79)

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Time: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Dodgers vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | CIN: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | CIN: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CIN: +1.5 (+112)

LAD: -1.5 (-134) | CIN: +1.5 (+112) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 12-8, 2.49 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 10-8, 3.81 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (12-8, 2.49 ERA) against the Reds and Zack Littell (10-8, 3.81 ERA). Yamamoto's team is 13-17-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Yamamoto starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 16-13. The Reds have a 17-15-0 ATS record in Littell's 32 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the moneyline underdog in 20 of Littell's starts this season, and they went 11-9 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.8%)

Dodgers vs Reds Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Reds moneyline has Los Angeles as a -290 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +235 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Dodgers. The Reds are +112 to cover, and the Dodgers are -134.

Dodgers vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Reds contest on Oct. 1 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 82, or 57.7%, of the 142 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 14-3 when favored by -290 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 77 of their 161 opportunities.

In 161 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 71-90-0 against the spread.

The Reds have compiled a 42-44 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 48.8% of those games).

Cincinnati has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +235 or longer.

The Reds have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 60 times (60-84-10).

The Reds have an 80-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 172 hits and an OBP of .392 to go with a slugging percentage of .622. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 61 walks, while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average ranks 69th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 96th.

Freddie Freeman has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .502 this season.

Freeman brings an eight-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with a double, three home runs, five walks and seven RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 158 hits, an OBP of .313 plus a slugging percentage of .461.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 166 hits with a .440 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Reds. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .336.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 51st in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has a .364 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .378.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 21 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .238.

Austin Hays is batting .266 with 16 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Dodgers vs Reds Head to Head

9/30/2025: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/27/2025: 5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/26/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/25/2025: 7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/30/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/29/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/28/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/26/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/25/2024: 3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-1 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/24/2024: 9-6 CIN (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!