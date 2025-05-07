Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 12:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Miami Marlins.

Dodgers vs Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12) vs. Miami Marlins (14-21)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

4:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-225) | MIA: (+188)

LAD: (-225) | MIA: (+188) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-140) | MIA: +1.5 (+116)

LAD: -1.5 (-140) | MIA: +1.5 (+116) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Dodgers vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landon Knack (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 0-2, 4.97 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Landon Knack to the mound, while Valente Bellozo (0-2) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Knack did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Bellozo starts, the Marlins have gone 1-2-0 against the spread. The Marlins are 1-2 in Bellozo's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (62.1%)

Dodgers vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Dodgers, Miami is the underdog at +188, and Los Angeles is -225 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Marlins Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Marlins. The Dodgers are -140 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are +116.

Dodgers vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Dodgers-Marlins on May 7, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Dodgers vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 22 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won eight of 10 games when listed as at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 19 of their 35 opportunities.

In 35 games with a line this season, the Dodgers have a mark of 17-18-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 32 total times this season. They've finished 11-21 in those games.

Miami has a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +188 or longer.

In the 35 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-12-0).

The Marlins have collected a 19-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has 40 hits and an OBP of .399, both of which are best among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .296 batting average and a slugging percentage of .607.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 10th, and he is third in slugging.

Ohtani has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He is 57th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .344 with a .689 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Freeman has logged a hit or more in 11 games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .447 with two doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 14 RBIs.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 32 hits, an OBP of .341 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Pages heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .190 with a double and a triple.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has 35 hits with a .376 on-base percentage, leading the Marlins in both categories. He's batting .302 and slugging .509.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 19th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .287 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .252 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 78th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 77th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .252 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

Dane Myers is batting .361 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Dodgers vs Marlins Head to Head

5/6/2025: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/5/2025: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/30/2025: 12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

12-7 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 4/29/2025: 15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

15-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2025: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 9/19/2024: 20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

20-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 9/18/2024: 8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

8-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/17/2024: 11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-9 MIA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/8/2024: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 5/7/2024: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

