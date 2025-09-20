Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the MLB squads busy on Saturday, up against the San Francisco Giants.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-67) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-78)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

9:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-235) | SF: (+194)

LAD: (-235) | SF: (+194) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-110) | SF: +1.5 (-111)

LAD: -1.5 (-110) | SF: +1.5 (-111) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers) - 3-3, 3.06 ERA vs Kai-Wei Teng (Giants) - 2-4, 6.41 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Tyler Glasnow (3-3) to the mound, while Kai-Wei Teng (2-4) will answer the bell for the Giants. Glasnow's team is 4-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Glasnow starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-8. The Giants are 2-4-0 ATS in Teng's six starts that had a set spread. The Giants were the underdog on the moneyline for five Teng starts this season -- they lost every game.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.8%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is the underdog, +194 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -235 favorite at home.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Giants are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Giants are -111 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -110.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Dodgers-Giants on Sept. 20, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been chosen as favorites in 135 games this year and have walked away with the win 77 times (57%) in those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 21-7 when favored by -235 or more this year.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 73 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 65-87-0 against the spread in their 152 games that had a posted line this season.

The Giants have been the underdog on the moneyline 62 total times this season. They've gone 27-35 in those games.

San Francisco has not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

The Giants have played in 153 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-72-8).

The Giants are 72-81-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 165 hits and an OBP of .394, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .619. He's batting .283.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani has hit safely in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with three doubles, four home runs, eight walks and eight RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 66th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 74th, and his slugging percentage 87th.

Freddie Freeman has 156 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.362/.492.

Andy Pages has been key for Los Angeles with 154 hits, an OBP of .321 plus a slugging percentage of .470.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has accumulated a team-best OBP (.371), while pacing the Giants in hits (145). He's batting .251 and slugging.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 11th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is currently 61st in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Willy Adames is batting .226 with 21 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 76 walks.

Heliot Ramos' .394 slugging percentage leads his team.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/19/2025: 6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!