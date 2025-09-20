Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 4:14 a.m.

On Saturday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-62)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Saturday, September 20, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and NBCS-PH

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | PHI: (-104)

ARI: (-112) | PHI: (-104) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-178) | PHI: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-178) | PHI: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 12-14, 4.73 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 4-9, 6.44 ERA

The probable starters are Zac Gallen (12-14) for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola (4-9) for the Phillies. Gallen and his team are 14-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Nola's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies are 2-2 in Nola's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.5%)

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Moneyline

Arizona is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Phillies are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Phillies on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have come away with 44 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Arizona has been victorious 41 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 150 chances this season.

The Diamondbacks are 74-76-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have gone 14-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).

The Phillies have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-76-9).

The Phillies have a 77-70-0 record against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461. He's batting .289 on the season.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 49th in slugging.

Perdomo will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll has 140 hits, which ranks first among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .259 with 77 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Carroll takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte is batting .279 with a .508 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.

Gabriel Moreno has been key for Arizona with 71 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369), and leads the Phillies in hits (138). He's batting .241 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 110th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is batting .266 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Bryson Stott is batting .254 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 52 walks.

Nick Castellanos is hitting .255 with 27 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Head to Head

9/19/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/4/2025: 11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

