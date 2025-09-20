Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20
On Saturday in MLB, the Arizona Diamondbacks are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (77-77) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (92-62)
- Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: ARID and NBCS-PH
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-112) | PHI: (-104)
- Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-178) | PHI: -1.5 (+146)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 12-14, 4.73 ERA vs Aaron Nola (Phillies) - 4-9, 6.44 ERA
The probable starters are Zac Gallen (12-14) for the Diamondbacks and Aaron Nola (4-9) for the Phillies. Gallen and his team are 14-17-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team is 8-10 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have a 7-8-0 ATS record in Nola's 15 starts that had a set spread. The Phillies are 2-2 in Nola's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (53.5%)
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Moneyline
- Arizona is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a -104 underdog on the road.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Spread
- The Phillies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Phillies are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Over/Under
- An over/under of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Phillies on Sept. 20, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have come away with 44 wins in the 84 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Arizona has been victorious 41 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Diamondbacks have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 75 of 150 chances this season.
- The Diamondbacks are 74-76-0 against the spread in their 150 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Phillies have gone 14-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 48.3% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Philadelphia has a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of its games).
- The Phillies have played in 147 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-76-9).
- The Phillies have a 77-70-0 record against the spread this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461. He's batting .289 on the season.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 49th in slugging.
- Perdomo will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.
- Corbin Carroll has 140 hits, which ranks first among Arizona batters this season. He's batting .259 with 77 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .543 with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 69th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
- Carroll takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a triple, three walks and two RBIs.
- Ketel Marte is batting .279 with a .508 slugging percentage and 67 RBI this year.
- Gabriel Moreno has been key for Arizona with 71 hits, an OBP of .351 plus a slugging percentage of .450.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has accumulated a team-high OBP (.369), and leads the Phillies in hits (138). He's batting .241 and slugging.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 110th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is fourth in slugging.
- Bryce Harper is batting .266 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 68 walks. He's slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .362.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 48th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.
- Bryson Stott is batting .254 with 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 52 walks.
- Nick Castellanos is hitting .255 with 27 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
Diamondbacks vs Phillies Head to Head
- 9/19/2025: 8-2 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/4/2025: 11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/3/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)
- 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
