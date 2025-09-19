Dodgers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 4:15 a.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Francisco Giants.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Giants Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-67) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-77)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-168) | SF: (+142)

LAD: (-168) | SF: (+142) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150)

LAD: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Dodgers vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 10-2, 3.53 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 11-7, 3.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (10-2) for the Dodgers and Robbie Ray (11-7) for the Giants. Kershaw's team is 10-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Kershaw's team has a record of 12-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Giants are 19-11-0 ATS in Ray's 30 starts that had a set spread. The Giants have a 6-3 record in Ray's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (60.2%)

Dodgers vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Giants, Los Angeles is the favorite at -168, and San Francisco is +142 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Giants Spread

The Dodgers are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs (+125 to cover) on the runline. San Francisco is -150 to cover.

Dodgers vs Giants Over/Under

Dodgers versus Giants, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -104 and the under -118.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Giants Betting Trends

The Dodgers have won in 76, or 56.7%, of the 134 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 45 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 72 of their 151 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 64-87-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have been the moneyline underdog 61 total times this season. They've gone 27-34 in those games.

San Francisco has a 1-9 record (winning just 10% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +142 or longer.

The Giants have played in 152 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-72-8).

The Giants have collected a 72-80-0 record ATS this season (covering 47.4% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in OBP (.395), slugging percentage (.617) and total hits (164) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .342 with four doubles, three home runs, nine walks and five RBIs.

Mookie Betts is batting .260 with 22 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .409 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 65th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Freddie Freeman is batting .295 with a .495 slugging percentage and 84 RBI this year.

Freeman has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Andy Pages is batting .277 with a .318 OBP and 81 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has totaled 145 hits with a .372 on-base percentage, leading the Giants in both categories. He's batting .253 and slugging .469.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 84th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .261 with 30 doubles, 11 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 59th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 20 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 75 walks while hitting .226.

Matt Chapman is hitting .234 with 20 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 68 walks.

Dodgers vs Giants Head to Head

9/18/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/14/2025: 10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/13/2025: 13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

13-7 LAD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/12/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/13/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/12/2025: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/11/2025: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/15/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/14/2025: 11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

11-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/13/2025: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!