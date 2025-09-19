Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (77-76) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (91-62)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: MLB Network, ARID, and NBCS-PH

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-120) | PHI: (+102)

ARI: (-120) | PHI: (+102) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196)

ARI: -1.5 (+162) | PHI: +1.5 (-196) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks) - 7-3, 3.34 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 5-8, 4.17 ERA

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Ryne Nelson (7-3, 3.34 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Phillies will counter with Taijuan Walker (5-8, 4.17 ERA). When Nelson starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. When Nelson starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 6-4. When Walker starts, the Phillies have gone 10-8-0 against the spread. The Phillies have a 4-2 record in Walker's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55%)

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Phillies, Arizona is the favorite at -120, and Philadelphia is +102 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are at the Diamondbacks, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Phillies are +162 to cover the spread, and the Diamondbacks are -196.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Over/Under

The over/under for the Diamondbacks versus Phillies game on Sept. 19 has been set at 9.5, with +104 odds on the over and -128 odds on the under.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (53%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 30-31 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 149 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 74-75-0 against the spread in their 149 games that had a posted line this season.

The Phillies have won 13 of the 28 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.4%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Philadelphia has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games).

In the 146 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times (61-76-9).

The Phillies have collected a 76-70-0 record ATS this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .391, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .461. He's batting .289 on the season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Perdomo has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, eight walks and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in total hits (139) this season while batting .258 with 77 extra-base hits. He's slugging .545 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He is 70th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging in MLB.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a triple, five walks and two RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 123 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.372/.497.

Gabriel Moreno has nine home runs, 37 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has a team-high OBP (.370), and leads the Phillies in hits (138). He's batting .243 and slugging.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 102nd, his on-base percentage is 12th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Bryce Harper is hitting .263 with 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 66 walks. He's slugging .501 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average is 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 25th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Bryson Stott has 20 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 52 walks while hitting .257.

Nick Castellanos has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.

Diamondbacks vs Phillies Head to Head

5/4/2025: 11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

11-9 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2025: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/2/2025: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/11/2024: 12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-5 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/10/2024: 11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/9/2024: 3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/8/2024: 6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 PHI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2024: 4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/22/2024: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 6/21/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

