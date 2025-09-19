Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 19

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers are up against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewers vs Cardinals Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (94-59) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (74-79)

Date: Friday, September 19, 2025

Friday, September 19, 2025 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and FDSWI

Brewers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-118) | STL: (-100)

MIL: (-118) | STL: (-100) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182)

MIL: -1.5 (+150) | STL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Brewers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 5-2, 4.35 ERA vs Sonny Gray (Cardinals) - 13-8, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Jacob Misiorowski (5-2) to the mound, while Sonny Gray (13-8) will get the nod for the Cardinals. Misiorowski and his team have a record of 8-5-0 against the spread when he starts. Misiorowski's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals are 14-14-0 ATS in Gray's 28 starts that had a set spread. The Cardinals have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Gray's starts this season, and they went 5-4 in those games.

Brewers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (52.6%)

Brewers vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Cardinals, Milwaukee is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -100 playing at home.

Brewers vs Cardinals Spread

The Brewers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Brewers are +150 to cover the runline, with the Cardinals being -182.

Brewers vs Cardinals Over/Under

Brewers versus Cardinals, on Sept. 19, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Brewers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Brewers have won in 58, or 65.9%, of the 88 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 53 times in 78 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Brewers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 76 of 150 chances this season.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 85-65-0 against the spread.

The Cardinals have a 39-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.6% of those games).

St. Louis is 27-38 (winning 41.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

In the 147 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Cardinals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-67-5).

The Cardinals have put together a 73-74-0 record against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.440) thanks to 46 extra-base hits. He has a .289 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

He is 13th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 66th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Turang will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

William Contreras is batting .264 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 82 walks. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 51st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 21st, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Christian Yelich has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.346/.467.

Jackson Chourio leads Milwaukee in total hits (141) this season while batting .277 with 58 extra-base hits.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.461) while pacing the Cardinals in hits (133). He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 48th in slugging.

Burleson hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Brendan Donovan's .348 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .281 while slugging .407.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 22nd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Lars Nootbaar is batting .237 with 23 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

Ivan Herrera has 13 doubles, 16 home runs and 37 walks while batting .280.

Brewers vs Cardinals Head to Head

9/14/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 9/13/2025: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-8 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/12/2025: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/15/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/14/2025: 8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-5 STL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/12/2025: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/27/2025: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/26/2025: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/25/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

