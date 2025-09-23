Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

Odds updated as of 5:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (88-68) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-77)

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Tuesday, September 23, 2025 Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-172) | ARI: (+144)

LAD: (-172) | ARI: (+144) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118)

LAD: -1.5 (-102) | ARI: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers) - 1-1, 3.29 ERA vs Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks) - 13-8, 5.02 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 3.29 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (13-8, 5.02 ERA). When Ohtani starts, his team is 4-9-0 against the spread this season. Ohtani's team has won 38.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-8). The Diamondbacks are 19-12-0 against the spread when Pfaadt starts. The Diamondbacks have a 7-8 record in Pfaadt's 15 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.4%)

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -172 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +144 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Diamondbacks are -118 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are -102.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Diamondbacks on Sept. 23, with the over being -100 and the under -122.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 78, or 56.9%, of the 137 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 47 times in 77 chances when named as a favorite of at least -172 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 74 of their 154 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 66-88-0 against the spread this season.

The Diamondbacks have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (32-32).

Arizona has a record of 2-4 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +144 or longer (33.3%).

In the 152 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Diamondbacks, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-69-7).

The Diamondbacks have a 76-76-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Ohtani leads Los Angeles with 167 hits and an OBP of .395, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .620. He's batting .283.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Ohtani will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .325 with three doubles, five home runs, eight walks and seven RBIs.

Mookie Betts is hitting .258 with 23 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 60 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Freddie Freeman has 158 hits this season and has a slash line of .292/.362/.488.

Freeman has logged a hit or more in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run and three RBIs.

Andy Pages has 25 home runs, 82 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has a .391 on-base percentage and a .462 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .290.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage is fifth, and he is 46th in slugging.

Perdomo hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs, seven walks and six RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads his team with 143 hits. He has a batting average of .260 while slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 62nd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte has 26 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks while batting .280.

Gabriel Moreno is hitting .291 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Dodgers vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

8/31/2025: 5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/30/2025: 6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

6-1 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/29/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/21/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/20/2025: 4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

4-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 5/19/2025: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/11/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2025: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/9/2025: 14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

14-11 LAD (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/8/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

