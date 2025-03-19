Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 19

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Cubs Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (1-0) vs. Chicago Cubs (0-1)

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 6:10 a.m. ET

6:10 a.m. ET Venue: Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Dome -- Tokyo, Japan Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Dodgers vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-144) | CHC: (+122)

LAD: (-144) | CHC: (+122) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+110) | CHC: +1.5 (-132)

LAD: -1.5 (+110) | CHC: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Justin Steele (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Dodgers will look to Roki Sasaki versus the Cubs and Justin Steele. Sasaki did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Last season in games Steele pitched his team went 12-12-0 against the spread. Steele and his team went 3-3 in the six games he appeared in when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Dodgers vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.6%)

Dodgers vs Cubs Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Dodgers vs. Cubs reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-144) and Chicago as the underdog (+122) despite being the home team.

Dodgers vs Cubs Spread

The Dodgers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Cubs. The Dodgers are +110 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -132.

Dodgers vs Cubs Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Cubs contest on March 19, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Dodgers came away with 99 wins in the 151 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Los Angeles won 67 of 106 games when listed as at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents hit the over in 103 of their 176 games with a total last season.

The Cubs went 36-39 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 48% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer last year, Chicago went 14-10 (58.3%).

The Cubs played in 158 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-80-6).

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani collected 197 hits, posted an OBP of .390 and a .646 SLG last season.

Freddie Freeman slashed .282/.378/.476 and finished with an OPS of .854.

Last season, Mookie Betts finished with 19 home runs, 75 RBI and a batting average of .289 last season.

Teoscar Hernandez slashed .272/.339/.501 and finished with an OPS of .840.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ had 34 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .243 last season.

Seiya Suzuki collected 145 hits and a .366 OBP while slugging .482.

Dansby Swanson had 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .242 last season.

Kyle Tucker hit .289 with 13 doubles, 23 home runs and 56 walks.

Dodgers vs Cubs Head to Head

3/18/2025: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/11/2024: 10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-8 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/10/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 9/9/2024: 10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-4 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/7/2024: 8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-1 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/6/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/5/2024: 9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

9-7 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 4/23/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/22/2023: 9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2023: 13-0 CHC (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!