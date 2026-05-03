Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the St. Louis Cardinals.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (20-13)

Date: Sunday, May 3, 2026

Sunday, May 3, 2026 Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: Cardinals.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-142) | STL: (+120)

LAD: (-142) | STL: (+120) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137)

LAD: -1.5 (+114) | STL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers) - 4-0, 1.50 ERA vs Dustin May (Cardinals) - 3-2, 5.28 ERA

The Dodgers will give the ball to Justin Wrobleski (4-0, 1.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dustin May (3-2, 5.28 ERA). Wrobleski and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Wrobleski's team has won each of the four games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Cardinals have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in May's starts. The Cardinals have a 3-2 record in May's five starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (58.8%)

Dodgers vs Cardinals Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Cardinals moneyline has Los Angeles as a -142 favorite, while St. Louis is a +120 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Spread

The Dodgers are at the Cardinals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. St. Louis is -137 to cover.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Dodgers-Cardinals on May 3, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

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Dodgers vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 20, or 60.6%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 17 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Dodgers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 33 chances this season.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 15-18-0 against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have won 60% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (18-12).

St. Louis has gone 6-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (54.5%).

The Cardinals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 33 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 18 of those games (18-14-1).

The Cardinals have covered 63.6% of their games this season, going 21-12-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Max Muncy leads Los Angeles in OBP (.390) and total hits (32) this season. He's batting .299 batting average while slugging .598.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Muncy hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Andy Pages has an OPS of .871, fueled by an OBP of .366 and a team-best slugging percentage of .504 this season. He's batting .319.

He is 13th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging in MLB.

Pages heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .222 with two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani is batting .252 with a .454 slugging percentage and 13 RBI this year.

Freddie Freeman has been key for Los Angeles with 33 hits, an OBP of .331 plus a slugging percentage of .411.

Freeman enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Jordan Walker has put up a slugging percentage of .605 and has 39 hits, both team-best marks for the Cardinals. He's batting .315 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

He is 16th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Walker heads into this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with two doubles, two home runs and 11 RBIs.

Alec Burleson has nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280. He's slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .364.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is hitting .238 with five doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Ivan Herrera's .421 OBP paces his team.

Dodgers vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/2/2026: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/1/2026: 7-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/6/2025: 5-3 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/5/2025: 12-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/4/2025: 3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/8/2025: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/7/2025: 2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

2-1 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/6/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/18/2024: 2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 LAD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/17/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

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