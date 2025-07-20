Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 20

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-40) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (57-40)

Date: Sunday, July 20, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-124) | MIL: (+106)

LAD: (-124) | MIL: (+106) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+172) | MIL: +1.5 (-210)

LAD: -1.5 (+172) | MIL: +1.5 (-210) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 4-1, 3.37 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 6-3, 3.28 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (4-1, 3.37 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.28 ERA). Kershaw's team is 4-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kershaw's team is 6-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Brewers have gone 8-4-0 ATS in Quintana's 12 starts with a set spread. The Brewers are 6-1 in Quintana's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (54%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dodgers-Brewers, Los Angeles is the favorite at -124, and Milwaukee is +106 playing on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -210 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +172.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Brewers game on July 20 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been favorites in 83 games this season and have come away with the win 51 times (61.4%) in those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 49-30 when favored by -124 or more this year.

The Dodgers' games have gone over the total in 52 of their 96 opportunities.

The Dodgers have posted a record of 41-55-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have compiled a 23-23 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Milwaukee is 16-16 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +106 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 95 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 41 times (41-53-1).

The Brewers have a 52-43-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.599) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is third in slugging.

Mookie Betts is batting .241 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 128th.

Andy Pages has collected 100 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .475 this season.

Will Smith has 81 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .424.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has accumulated a slugging percentage of .459 and has 107 hits, both team-high numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Chourio enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks while batting .259. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 79th, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 58th in slugging.

Brice Turang has 14 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks while hitting .273.

William Contreras is batting .244 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 56 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!