Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 19

MLB action on Saturday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dodgers vs Brewers Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (58-40) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (57-40)

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time: 9:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: SportsNet LA and FDSWI

Dodgers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAD: (-134) | MIL: (+116)

LAD: (-134) | MIL: (+116) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182)

LAD: -1.5 (+150) | MIL: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Dodgers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan (Dodgers) - 1-0, 2.03 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Brewers) - 11-4, 2.66 ERA

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (1-0, 2.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Freddy Peralta (11-4, 2.66 ERA). Sheehan has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Sheehan's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers have a 12-8-0 record against the spread in Peralta's starts. The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those games.

Dodgers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dodgers win (50.3%)

Dodgers vs Brewers Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Brewers moneyline has Los Angeles as a -134 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +116 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Dodgers. The Brewers are -182 to cover the spread, and the Dodgers are +150.

Dodgers vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Brewers game on July 19, with the over available at -124 and the under at +102.

Dodgers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 51, or 61.4%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Los Angeles has been victorious 45 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 96 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Dodgers are 41-55-0 against the spread in their 96 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 46 total times this season. They've finished 23-23 in those games.

Milwaukee is 9-11 (winning 45% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +116 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 95 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 41 of those games (41-53-1).

The Brewers are 52-43-0 against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.599) and total hits (102) this season. He's batting .273 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 54th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 36 walks. He's batting .241 and slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified, he is 120th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 125th in slugging percentage.

Andy Pages has 100 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.323/.475.

Will Smith leads Los Angeles in OBP (.424) this season, fueled by 81 hits.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up a slugging percentage of .459 and has 107 hits, both team-high marks for the Brewers. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 70th, his on-base percentage is 132nd, and he is 54th in slugging.

Chourio brings a 12-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and 11 RBIs.

Christian Yelich has 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .455 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang has 14 doubles, six home runs and 39 walks while batting .273.

William Contreras is batting .244 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 56 walks.

Dodgers vs Brewers Head to Head

7/18/2025: 2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

2-0 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/9/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/8/2025: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2025: 9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/15/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/13/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2024: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/7/2024: 9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

9-2 MIL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 5-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

