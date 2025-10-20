Kennesaw State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Kennesaw State Owls facing the Florida International Panthers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-144) | Florida International: (+122)

Kennesaw State: (-144) | Florida International: (+122) Spread: Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-122) | Florida International: +2.5 (100)

Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-122) | Florida International: +2.5 (100) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Betting Trends

Kennesaw State has four wins in six games against the spread this year.

Kennesaw State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Kennesaw State's six games this season has gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Florida International is 4-2-0 this year.

Florida International has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.

A pair of Florida International six games in 2025 have hit the over.

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (54.5%)

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Point Spread

Kennesaw State is favored by 2.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is +100.

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Over/Under

A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Kennesaw State-Florida International on Oct. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Kennesaw State vs Florida International Moneyline

The Kennesaw State vs Florida International moneyline has Kennesaw State as a -144 favorite, while Florida International is a +122 underdog.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 22.0 121 20.5 23 50.8 6 Florida International 21.8 123 27.7 66 54.5 6

Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Stadium: Pitbull Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Kennesaw State vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.