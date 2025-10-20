Kennesaw State vs Florida International Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Kennesaw State Owls facing the Florida International Panthers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-144) | Florida International: (+122)
- Spread: Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-122) | Florida International: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Betting Trends
- Kennesaw State has four wins in six games against the spread this year.
- Kennesaw State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of Kennesaw State's six games this season has gone over the point total.
- Against the spread, Florida International is 4-2-0 this year.
- Florida International has two wins ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this year.
- A pair of Florida International six games in 2025 have hit the over.
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (54.5%)
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Point Spread
Kennesaw State is favored by 2.5 points (-122 to cover) in this matchup. Florida International, the underdog, is +100.
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Over/Under
A combined point total of 49.5 has been set for Kennesaw State-Florida International on Oct. 21, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Kennesaw State vs Florida International Moneyline
The Kennesaw State vs Florida International moneyline has Kennesaw State as a -144 favorite, while Florida International is a +122 underdog.
Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kennesaw State
|22.0
|121
|20.5
|23
|50.8
|6
|Florida International
|21.8
|123
|27.7
|66
|54.5
|6
Kennesaw State vs. Florida International Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Stadium: Pitbull Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Kennesaw State vs. Florida International analysis on FanDuel Research.