NHL
Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Jets vs Flames Game Info
- Winnipeg Jets (4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (1-5)
- Date: Monday, October 20, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Jets vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Jets (-156)
|Flames (+130)
|5.5
|Jets (-1.5)
Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Jets win (61.9%)
Jets vs Flames Puck Line
- The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Jets are +156 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -194.
Jets vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Jets-Flames on Oct. 20 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Jets vs Flames Moneyline
- Winnipeg is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +130 underdog despite being at home.