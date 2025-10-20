Jets vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 20

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Winnipeg Jets and the Calgary Flames.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Jets vs Flames Game Info

Winnipeg Jets (4-1) vs. Calgary Flames (1-5)

Date: Monday, October 20, 2025

Monday, October 20, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Jets vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Jets (-156) Flames (+130) 5.5 Jets (-1.5)

Jets vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Jets win (61.9%)

Jets vs Flames Puck Line

The Jets are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flames. The Jets are +156 to cover the spread, while the Flames are -194.

Jets vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Jets-Flames on Oct. 20 is 5.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Jets vs Flames Moneyline

Winnipeg is the favorite, -156 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!