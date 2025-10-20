Missouri State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

The Missouri State Bears will face the New Mexico State Aggies in college football action on Wednesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available

Moneyline: Missouri State: (-118) | New Mexico State: (+100)

Missouri State: (-118) | New Mexico State: (+100) Spread: Missouri State: -1.5 (-110) | New Mexico State: +1.5 (-110)

Missouri State: -1.5 (-110) | New Mexico State: +1.5 (-110) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

Missouri State has three wins in six games against the spread this season.

Missouri State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of Missouri State's six games this season has gone over the point total.

New Mexico State has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.

Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, New Mexico State is 3-2.

This season, three of New Mexico State's six games have hit the over.

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (50%)

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Point Spread

Missouri State is favored by 1.5 points against New Mexico State. Missouri State is -110 to cover the spread, while New Mexico State is -110.

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Missouri State-New Mexico State game on Oct. 22, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Missouri State vs New Mexico State Moneyline

Missouri State is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +100 underdog.

Missouri State vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Missouri State 21.7 124 29.7 80 56.3 6 New Mexico State 23.0 115 24.0 44 50.3 6

Missouri State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

