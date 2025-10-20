Missouri State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
The Missouri State Bears will face the New Mexico State Aggies in college football action on Wednesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Missouri State: (-118) | New Mexico State: (+100)
- Spread: Missouri State: -1.5 (-110) | New Mexico State: +1.5 (-110)
- Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Betting Trends
- Missouri State has three wins in six games against the spread this season.
- Missouri State owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 1.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- One of Missouri State's six games this season has gone over the point total.
- New Mexico State has three wins in six contests against the spread this year.
- Against the spread as 1.5-point underdogs or greater, New Mexico State is 3-2.
- This season, three of New Mexico State's six games have hit the over.
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Aggies win (50%)
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Point Spread
Missouri State is favored by 1.5 points against New Mexico State. Missouri State is -110 to cover the spread, while New Mexico State is -110.
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Over/Under
A total of 51.5 points has been set for the Missouri State-New Mexico State game on Oct. 22, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Missouri State vs New Mexico State Moneyline
Missouri State is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while New Mexico State is a +100 underdog.
Missouri State vs. New Mexico State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Missouri State
|21.7
|124
|29.7
|80
|56.3
|6
|New Mexico State
|23.0
|115
|24.0
|44
|50.3
|6
Missouri State vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Game time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Missouri State vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.