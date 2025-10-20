FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NCAAF

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

  • All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-166) | Western Kentucky: (+140)
  • Spread: Louisiana Tech: -3.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)
  • Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Louisiana Tech has five wins in six games against the spread this season.
  • For the season, Louisiana Tech is 4-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.
  • One of Louisiana Tech's six games this season has gone over the point total.
  • Western Kentucky's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.
  • Western Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Western Kentucky has played seven games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (73.6%)

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Louisiana Tech. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisiana Tech versus Western Kentucky matchup on Oct. 21 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky is the underdog at +140, and Louisiana Tech is -166.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
Louisiana Tech24.510617.21247.86
Western Kentucky29.75823.16158.57

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

  • Game day: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
  • Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Location: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky analysis on FanDuel Research.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup