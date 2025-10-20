Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-166) | Western Kentucky: (+140)
- Spread: Louisiana Tech: -3.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends
- Louisiana Tech has five wins in six games against the spread this season.
- For the season, Louisiana Tech is 4-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.
- One of Louisiana Tech's six games this season has gone over the point total.
- Western Kentucky's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.
- Western Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.
- Western Kentucky has played seven games this season, and three of them have hit the over.
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (73.6%)
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Point Spread
Western Kentucky is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Louisiana Tech. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -110.
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Over/Under
The over/under for the Louisiana Tech versus Western Kentucky matchup on Oct. 21 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky is the underdog at +140, and Louisiana Tech is -166.
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Louisiana Tech
|24.5
|106
|17.2
|12
|47.8
|6
|Western Kentucky
|29.7
|58
|23.1
|61
|58.5
|7
Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info
- Game day: Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Location: Ruston, Louisiana
- Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium
