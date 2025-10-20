Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs facing the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Louisiana Tech: (-166) | Western Kentucky: (+140)

Louisiana Tech: -3.5 (-110) | Western Kentucky: +3.5 (-110) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Betting Trends

Louisiana Tech has five wins in six games against the spread this season.

For the season, Louisiana Tech is 4-1 as 3.5-point or better favorites.

One of Louisiana Tech's six games this season has gone over the point total.

Western Kentucky's record against the spread in 2025 is 5-2-0.

Western Kentucky is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this year.

Western Kentucky has played seven games this season, and three of them have hit the over.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (73.6%)

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Point Spread

Western Kentucky is an underdog by 3.5 points versus Louisiana Tech. Western Kentucky is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -110.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Over/Under

The over/under for the Louisiana Tech versus Western Kentucky matchup on Oct. 21 has been set at 50.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Louisiana Tech vs Western Kentucky Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech, Western Kentucky is the underdog at +140, and Louisiana Tech is -166.

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Louisiana Tech 24.5 106 17.2 12 47.8 6 Western Kentucky 29.7 58 23.1 61 58.5 7

Louisiana Tech vs. Western Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Stadium: Joe Aillet Stadium

