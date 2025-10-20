Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025

College football's Wednesday slate includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Delaware: (-295) | Middle Tennessee: (+240)

Delaware: (-295) | Middle Tennessee: (+240) Spread: Delaware: -7.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +7.5 (-110)

Delaware: -7.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +7.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Delaware has won twice against the spread this year.

Delaware has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Delaware has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.

Middle Tennessee has won twice against the spread this season.

Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Middle Tennessee has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.

Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Delaware is favored by 7.5 points over Middle Tennessee. Delaware is -110 to cover the spread, with Middle Tennessee being -110.

Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

The Delaware-Middle Tennessee matchup on Oct. 22 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

The Delaware vs Middle Tennessee moneyline has Delaware as a -295 favorite, while Middle Tennessee is a +240 underdog.

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Delaware 28.8 89 28.3 71 55.3 6 Middle Tennessee 17.0 133 29.5 78 49.3 6

Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Wednesday, October 22, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Newark, Delaware

Newark, Delaware Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium

