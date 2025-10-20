Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 9 2025
College football's Wednesday slate includes the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens taking on the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Delaware: (-295) | Middle Tennessee: (+240)
- Spread: Delaware: -7.5 (-110) | Middle Tennessee: +7.5 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Delaware has won twice against the spread this year.
- Delaware has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- Delaware has had two games (out of six) go over the total this season.
- Middle Tennessee has won twice against the spread this season.
- Middle Tennessee has won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- Middle Tennessee has played two games (out of six) which finished over the total this season.
Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread
Delaware is favored by 7.5 points over Middle Tennessee. Delaware is -110 to cover the spread, with Middle Tennessee being -110.
Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under
The Delaware-Middle Tennessee matchup on Oct. 22 has been given an over/under of 54.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.
Delaware vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline
The Delaware vs Middle Tennessee moneyline has Delaware as a -295 favorite, while Middle Tennessee is a +240 underdog.
Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Delaware
|28.8
|89
|28.3
|71
|55.3
|6
|Middle Tennessee
|17.0
|133
|29.5
|78
|49.3
|6
Delaware vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Game day: Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
- Location: Newark, Delaware
- Stadium: Tubby Raymond Field at Delaware Stadium
