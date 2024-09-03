Dodgers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 3

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers playing the Los Angeles Angels.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Dodgers vs Angels Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (83-55) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-80)

Date: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Dodgers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-180) | LAA: (+152)

LAD: (-180) | LAA: (+152) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-125) | LAA: +1.5 (+104)

LAD: -1.5 (-125) | LAA: +1.5 (+104) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler (Dodgers) - 1-4, 5.88 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-6, 6.14 ERA

The probable starters are Walker Buehler (1-4) for the Dodgers and Reid Detmers (3-6) for the Angels. Buehler and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Buehler's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Detmers starts, the Angels have gone 7-5-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Detmers' starts this season, and they went 4-5 in those matchups.

Dodgers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (55%)

Dodgers vs Angels Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Angels moneyline has the Dodgers as a -180 favorite, while the Angels are a +152 underdog at home.

Dodgers vs Angels Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Dodgers are -125 to cover, while the Angels are +104 to cover.

Dodgers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Dodgers-Angels contest on September 3, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Dodgers have come away with 77 wins in the 119 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season, the Dodgers have come away with a win 38 times in 58 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 74 of their 136 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers are 69-67-0 against the spread in their 136 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have compiled a 49-61 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 44.5% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, the Angels have gone 8-15 (34.8%).

The Angels have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 62 times this season for a 62-65-8 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 56.3% of their games this season, going 76-59-0 against the spread.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.616) and total hits (157) this season. He's batting .292 with an on-base percentage of .377.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freddie Freeman leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .383 this season while batting .288 with 66 walks and 74 runs scored. He's slugging .498.

His batting average ranks 19th among qualified players, his on-base percentage sixth, and his slugging percentage 17th.

Mookie Betts has 108 hits this season and has a slash line of .301/.393/.493.

Betts takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, three walks and six RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .270 with a .335 OBP and 87 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has 115 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .250 and slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, his batting average places him 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 85th, and he is 52nd in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a .342 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .248 while slugging .366.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 77th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward has racked up a slugging percentage of .415, a team-best for the Angels.

Jo Adell is hitting .211 with 15 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks.

Dodgers vs Angels Head to Head

6/22/2024: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -390, Underdog Moneyline: +310) 6/21/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 7/8/2023: 10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/7/2023: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 6/21/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/20/2023: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/16/2022: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/15/2022: 9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/15/2022: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 6/14/2022: 2-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.