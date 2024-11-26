Diontae Johnson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Baltimore Ravens wideout Diontae Johnson will be up against the third-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (175.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Johnson's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Johnson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Baltimore Ravens vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 3.4

3.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.50

23.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Johnson is currently the 61st-ranked player in fantasy (182nd overall), with 54.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

In his last three games, Johnson has totaled 118 yards and one score on 10 catches (19 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.4 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that period.

Johnson has posted 50.9 fantasy points (10.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 25 passes on 46 targets for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

The high point of Johnson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3, as he tallied 18.2 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded more than 300 yards passing to one player this year.

The Eagles have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed four players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Eagles have not allowed someone to throw more than two touchdowns against them in a game this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Philadelphia this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one touchdown against the Eagles this year.

Want more data and analysis on Diontae Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.