Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Yankees.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) vs. New York Yankees (3-0)

Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025

Tuesday, April 1, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: TBS, YES, and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-118) | NYY: (-100)

ARI: (-118) | NYY: (-100) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+138) | NYY: +1.5 (-166)

ARI: -1.5 (+138) | NYY: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Corbin Burnes against the Yankees and Will Warren. In games Burnes pitched with a spread last season, his team was 18-15-0 ATS. Burnes and his team had a 20-11 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season Warren and his team finished 2-3-0 against the spread when he pitched. Warren's team was the moneyline underdog only one time in a game he pitched a season ago, and won.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.9%)

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Yankees moneyline has Arizona as a -118 favorite, while New York is a -100 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Spread

The Diamondbacks are at the Yankees and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. New York is -166 to cover.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Over/Under

The over/under for Diamondbacks-Yankees on April 1 is 8.5. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks were chosen as favorites in 89 games last year and walked away with the win 55 times (61.8%) in those games.

Last year, Arizona won 47 of 76 games when listed as at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents hit the over in 94 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Yankees won 64.3% of the games last season they were the moneyline underdog (18-10).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer last year, New York went 13-6 (68.4%).

The Yankees played in 172 games with an over/under set last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 91 times (91-77-4).

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte collected 147 hits, posted an OBP of .372 and a .560 SLG last season.

Corbin Carroll slashed .231/.322/.428 and finished with an OPS of .749.

Last season, Josh Naylor finished with 31 home runs, 108 RBI and a batting average of .243 last season.

Eugenio Suarez slashed .256/.319/.469 and finished with an OPS of .788.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge accumulated an on-base percentage of .458, a slugging percentage of .701, and had 180 hits last season.

Cody Bellinger hit .266 with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 45 walks.

Jazz Chisholm had 21 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs and 53 walks while hitting .256 last season.

Anthony Volpe hit .243 with 27 doubles, seven triples, 12 home runs and 42 walks.

