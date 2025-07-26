Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (51-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-62)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ARI: (-138) | PIT: (+118)

ARI: (-138) | PIT: (+118) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

ARI: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 9-5, 3.32 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Pirates) - 4-9, 5.03 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Merrill Kelly (9-5) against the Pirates and Andrew Heaney (4-9). Kelly's team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Pirates are 6-10-0 ATS in Heaney's 16 starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 4-9 record in Heaney's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (60.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Moneyline

Arizona is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +118 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the run line against the Diamondbacks. The Pirates are -142 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +118.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Pirates on July 26, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 33 times (50%) in those contests.

This season Arizona has been victorious 17 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 52 of their 101 opportunities.

The Diamondbacks are 47-54-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have put together a 27-41 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 39.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has gone 16-30 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (34.8%).

In the 97 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Pirates, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-57-3).

The Pirates are 50-47-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .427. He has a .280 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Eugenio Suarez has 93 hits, which leads Arizona batters this season. He's batting .249 with 54 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .587 with an on-base percentage of .321.

His batting average is 103rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 94th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Corbin Carroll has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .323 and a slugging percentage of .552 this season.

Carroll brings a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .244 with four doubles, three triples, a walk and four RBIs.

Ketel Marte has 20 home runs, 41 RBI and a batting average of .285 this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 72 hits. He's batting .217 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 148th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 98th and he is 85th in slugging.

Bryan Reynolds is slugging .377 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .234 with an on-base percentage of .290.

His batting average ranks 130th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 145th, and he is 129th in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-best .331 on-base percentage.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .240 with 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Pirates Head to Head

7/25/2025: 1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-1 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/27/2025: 9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

9-6 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/26/2025: 5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/4/2024: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/3/2024: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2024: 9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

9-8 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/28/2024: 6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-5 PIT (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2024: 9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/26/2024: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!