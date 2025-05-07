Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-17) vs. New York Mets (23-13)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Coverage: ARID and SNY

Diamondbacks vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-110) | NYM: (-106)

ARI: (-110) | NYM: (-106) Spread: ARI: +1.5 (-178) | NYM: -1.5 (+146)

ARI: +1.5 (-178) | NYM: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 3-1, 4.06 ERA vs Kodai Senga (Mets) - 3-2, 1.38 ERA

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (3-1) against the Mets and Kodai Senga (3-2). Kelly's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Kelly's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Mets have a 3-3-0 ATS record in Senga's six starts that had a set spread. The Mets have not been a moneyline underdog when Senga starts this season.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (52.8%)

Diamondbacks vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Diamondbacks, New York is the underdog at -106, and Arizona is -110 playing at home.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Diamondbacks. The Mets are +146 to cover, while the Diamondbacks are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Diamondbacks-Mets on May 7, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (52.2%) in those games.

This year Arizona has won 12 of 23 games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 34 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks are 17-17-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have been the moneyline underdog nine total times this season. They've gone 5-4 in those games.

New York has gone 5-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (55.6%).

The Mets have played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-21-0).

The Mets have covered 51.4% of their games this season, going 18-17-0 ATS.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .403 this season while batting .293 with 25 walks and 19 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .472.

He ranks 27th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Perdomo hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.593) and total hits (43) this season. He's batting .287 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 35th, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage fifth.

Carroll has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .310 with a .473 slugging percentage and 21 RBI this year.

Naylor heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Eugenio Suarez has 10 home runs, 23 RBI and a batting average of .198 this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 45 hits with a .469 on-base percentage and a .674 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mets. He's batting .349.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks second and he is second in slugging.

Alonso heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Juan Soto is batting .258 with nine doubles, five home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .439 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 58th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Francisco Lindor is batting .289 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .217 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Diamondbacks vs Mets Head to Head

5/5/2025: 5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2025: 4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/30/2025: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/29/2025: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/29/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/28/2024: 8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/27/2024: 8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

8-3 NYM (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/2/2024: 5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/1/2024: 10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-5 ARI (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/31/2024: 10-9 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

