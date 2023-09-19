Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Arizona Diamondbacks taking on the San Francisco Giants.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) vs. San Francisco Giants (76-74)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ARID

Diamondbacks vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-148) | SF: (+126)

ARI: (-148) | SF: (+126) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170)

ARI: -1.5 (+140) | SF: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 15-8, 3.50 ERA vs Alex Cobb (Giants) - 7-6, 3.62 ERA

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (15-8) against the Giants and Cobb (7-6). Gallen and his team are 16-15-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gallen's team has been victorious in 61.9% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-8. The Giants have a 15-12-0 record against the spread in Cobb's starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cobb's starts this season, and they went 7-5 in those games.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (55.4%)

Diamondbacks vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Diamondbacks-Giants, Arizona is the favorite at -148, and San Francisco is +126 playing on the road.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Diamondbacks are +140 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -170.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Diamondbacks-Giants on September 19, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Diamondbacks vs Giants Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (59.1%) in those games.

This season Arizona has been victorious 20 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have gone over in 65 of their 150 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Diamondbacks are 81-69-0 against the spread in their 150 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have won 31 of the 65 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, San Francisco has a record of 8-16 (33.3%).

The Giants have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-81-4).

The Giants have gone 66-84-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll leads Arizona with 147 hits and an OBP of .359 this season. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .503.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Carroll has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .227 with a walk and an RBI.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in slugging percentage (.483) thanks to 58 extra-base hits. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .355.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging in MLB.

Christian Walker has 141 hits this season and has a slash line of .259/.337/.493.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .265 with a .313 OBP and 81 RBI for Arizona this season.

Gurriel takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBI.

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 36 walks while hitting .288. He's slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .355.

LaMonte Wade Jr has a .378 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .413.

His batting average ranks 72nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada has 125 hits with a .423 slugging percentage, both team-high statistics for the Giants.

J.D. Davis is batting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 50 walks.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Head to Head

10/1/2022: 8-4 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-4 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/2/2023: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/25/2023: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2023: 7-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2023: 8-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/1/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/31/2023: 4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/14/2023: 2-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

2-1 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/13/2023: 7-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

