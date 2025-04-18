Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info
- Arizona Diamondbacks (12-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9)
- Date: Friday, April 18, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and ARID
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | CHC: (+112)
- Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | CHC: +1.5 (-140)
- Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.28 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 0-0, 1.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Corbin Brian Burnes (0-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea will answer the bell for the Cubs. Burnes and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Rea has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Rea start this season -- they won.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51%)
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline
- The Diamondbacks vs Cubs moneyline has Arizona as a -132 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog at home.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread
- The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cubs. The Diamondbacks are +116 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -140.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under
- A combined run total of 10 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on April 18, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends
- The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.
- Arizona has a record of 6-2 when favored by -132 or more this year.
- The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 11-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cubs have gone 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Chicago has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).
- The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-7-1).
- The Cubs have gone 11-10-0 against the spread this season.
Diamondbacks Player Leaders
- Corbin Carroll has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .667, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Carroll hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .386 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.
- Josh Naylor is batting .324 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .402.
- He is 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying batters.
- Naylor has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.
- Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .427 this season while batting .317 with 15 walks and 10 runs scored.
- Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a home run, eight walks and five RBI.
- Pavin Smith is batting .404 with a .491 OBP and seven RBI for Arizona this season.
- Smith has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best OBP (.410) and slugging percentage (.578), and leads the Cubs in hits (25, while batting .301).
- Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Carson Kelly has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .407. He's slugging .963 with an on-base percentage of .575.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- Nico Hoerner is hitting .313 with two doubles, a triple and five walks.
Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head
- 3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
- 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
- 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
