Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 18

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Game Info

Arizona Diamondbacks (12-7) vs. Chicago Cubs (12-9)

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Friday, April 18, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and ARID

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ARI: (-132) | CHC: (+112)

ARI: (-132) | CHC: (+112) Spread: ARI: -1.5 (+116) | CHC: +1.5 (-140)

ARI: -1.5 (+116) | CHC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Brian Burnes (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 5.28 ERA vs Colin Rea (Cubs) - 0-0, 1.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Corbin Brian Burnes (0-1) to the mound, while Colin Rea will answer the bell for the Cubs. Burnes and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Burnes' team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-1. Rea has started only one game with a set spread, which the Cubs covered. The Cubs were named the moneyline underdog for one Rea start this season -- they won.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Diamondbacks win (51%)

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Moneyline

The Diamondbacks vs Cubs moneyline has Arizona as a -132 favorite, while Chicago is a +112 underdog at home.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Spread

The Diamondbacks are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Cubs. The Diamondbacks are +116 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -140.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Diamondbacks-Cubs on April 18, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as favorites in 16 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (62.5%) in those games.

Arizona has a record of 6-2 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Diamondbacks and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 19 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Diamondbacks have posted a record of 11-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Cubs have gone 5-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45.5% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Chicago has a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by bookmakers 21 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 13 of those games (13-7-1).

The Cubs have gone 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .667, both of which are tops among Arizona hitters this season. He has a .321 batting average and an on-base percentage of .398.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Carroll hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .386 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .324 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks. He's slugging .577 with an on-base percentage of .402.

He is 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Naylor has picked up a hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Geraldo Perdomo leads Arizona with an OBP of .427 this season while batting .317 with 15 walks and 10 runs scored.

Perdomo takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .267 with a home run, eight walks and five RBI.

Pavin Smith is batting .404 with a .491 OBP and seven RBI for Arizona this season.

Smith has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has put up a team-best OBP (.410) and slugging percentage (.578), and leads the Cubs in hits (25, while batting .301).

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average is 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Carson Kelly has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .407. He's slugging .963 with an on-base percentage of .575.

Pete Crow-Armstrong is hitting .259 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Nico Hoerner is hitting .313 with two doubles, a triple and five walks.

Diamondbacks vs Cubs Head to Head

3/30/2025: 10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-6 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 3/29/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 3/28/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/27/2025: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-6 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/21/2024: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/20/2024: 3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/19/2024: 5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-2 ARI (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/16/2024: 12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-11 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

