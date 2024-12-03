Devon Achane Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Running back Devon Achane faces a matchup versus the 20th-ranked run defense in the NFL (126.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, when his Miami Dolphins take on the New York Jets, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Achane, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game versus the Jets.

Achane vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.2

16.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.16

71.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 25.77

25.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

With 154.5 fantasy points this season (12.9 per game), Achane is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 32nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Achane has totaled 47.1 fantasy points (15.7 per game) as he's rushed for 119 yards and scored one touchdown on 34 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 112 yards on 15 grabs (17 targets) with three TD.

Achane has amassed 76.4 fantasy points (15.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 219 yards with two touchdowns on 58 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 185 yards on 28 grabs (30 targets) with four TDs.

The highlight of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 9 performance against the Buffalo Bills, a matchup in which he put up 24.1 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 12 carries, 63 yards, 1 TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Devon Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when he put up just 1.7 fantasy points (3 carries, 18 yards).

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Jets have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for more than two TDs in a game against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed over 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Jets have allowed a TD reception by nine players this season.

New York has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this year.

The Jets have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

New York has allowed 14 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Jets have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

