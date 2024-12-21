NHL
Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21
The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Devils vs Penguins Game Info
- New Jersey Devils (21-11-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-14-5)
- Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
- Coverage: ESPN+
Devils vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Devils (-240)
|Penguins (+195)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (69.3%)
Devils vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Penguins are -130 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +106.
Devils vs Penguins Over/Under
- Devils versus Penguins, on December 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.
Devils vs Penguins Moneyline
- Pittsburgh is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -240 favorite at home.