NHL

Devils vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the New Jersey Devils facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Devils vs Penguins Game Info

  • New Jersey Devils (21-11-3) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-14-5)
  • Date: Saturday, December 21, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Devils vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Devils (-240)Penguins (+195)6.5Devils (-1.5)

Devils vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Devils win (69.3%)

Devils vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Devils. The Penguins are -130 to cover the spread, and the Devils are +106.

Devils vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Devils versus Penguins, on December 21, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Devils vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a -240 favorite at home.

