Derrick Henry Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry will take on the 18th-ranked rushing defense of the Kansas City Chiefs (114 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Derrick Henry Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.9

13.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.12

92.12 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.73

0.73 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.75

4.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Henry Fantasy Performance

With 40.2 fantasy points this season (13.4 per game), Henry is the 11th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 38th among all players.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Henry posted 9.7 fantasy points, toting the ball 12 times for 50 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with one reception for seven yards as a receiver.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by two players this season.

Kansas City has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one touchdown versus Kansas City this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this year.

