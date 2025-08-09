Demario Douglas 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Demario Douglas is the 73rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 81.7 fantasy points a year ago (62nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Demario Douglas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Douglas' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 81.7 185 62 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 54.9 200 81

Demario Douglas 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 versus the Houston Texans -- Douglas finished with 15.2 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 92 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bengals 1.2 3 2 12 0 Week 3 @Jets 7.8 9 7 69 0 Week 4 @49ers 1.3 3 3 13 0 Week 5 Dolphins 5.9 9 6 59 0 Week 6 Texans 15.2 9 6 92 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 1.4 3 2 14 0 Week 8 Jets 1.2 3 2 12 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Demario Douglas vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Douglas' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Demario Douglas 87 66 621 3 5 Hunter Henry 97 66 674 2 16 Kayshon Boutte 68 43 589 3 3 Stefon Diggs 64 47 496 3 5

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Demario Douglas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.