Demario Douglas 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Demario Douglas is the 73rd-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2025 season, after picking up 81.7 fantasy points a year ago (62nd among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the New England Patriots player, scroll down.

Demario Douglas Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Douglas' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points81.718562
2025 Projected Fantasy Points54.920081

Demario Douglas 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 6 versus the Houston Texans -- Douglas finished with 15.2 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 92 yards and one touchdown. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Bengals1.232120
Week 3@Jets7.897690
Week 4@49ers1.333130
Week 5Dolphins5.996590
Week 6Texans15.296921
Week 7@Jaguars1.432140
Week 8Jets1.232120

Demario Douglas vs. Other Patriots Receivers

The Patriots ran 54.3% passing plays and 45.7% rushing plays last season. They ranked 30th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Douglas' 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his New England Patriots teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Demario Douglas876662135
Hunter Henry9766674216
Kayshon Boutte684358933
Stefon Diggs644749635

Want more data and analysis on Demario Douglas? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

