David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

In Week 9 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB David Montgomery and the Detroit Lions will meet the Minnesota Vikings, who have the 24th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.4 yards allowed per game).

With Montgomery's next game against the Vikings, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

David Montgomery Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 47.02

47.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.50

0.50 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.25

13.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 73.2 fantasy points this season (10.5 per game), Montgomery is the 20th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 66th among all players.

Over his last three games, Montgomery has totaled 27.2 fantasy points (9.1 per game) as he's run for 110 yards and scored one touchdown on 35 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 61 yards on five catches (six targets).

Montgomery has totaled 56.8 fantasy points (11.4 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 273 yards with three touchdowns on 56 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 74 yards on six receptions (eight targets).

The high point of Montgomery's season as a fantasy producer came against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, as he posted 28.4 fantasy points by catching one pass (on one target) for 13 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery's game versus the Cleveland Browns in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 1.2 fantasy points. He rushed for 12 yards on nine carries on the day.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have given up at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs against Minnesota this year.

Two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Vikings have allowed a TD catch by 10 players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Vikings have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

