David Montgomery Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back David Montgomery has a matchup against the top-ranked run defense in the NFL (57.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

David Montgomery Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 46.41

46.41 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.48

0.48 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.89

13.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Montgomery has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fifth in the NFL with 14.9 fantasy points per game (44.8 total points). Overall, he is 24th in fantasy points.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, Montgomery produced 28.4 fantasy points, carrying 12 times for 151 yards (12.6 yards per carry) with one reception for 13 yards as a receiver.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed one player to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Browns have allowed five players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Cleveland has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Browns this season.

